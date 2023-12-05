A LETTER FROM THE CEO

The American Press Institute was founded in 1946 to train journalists throughout their careers with the skills they might need to stay ahead in a changing industry. Even then, there was a realization that we and our businesses would need to change to meet the information needs of our communities. API has evolved to meet that need throughout our history, and now we’re unveiling the next iteration.

Today, we’re introducing you to a new logo and look for our main website and officially unveiling our updated messaging, some of which our executive team and I have been gradually introducing over the past several months. It centers community and advocates for a holistic approach to how we define the sustainability of individual news organizations and our industry. We hope it creates more clarity about what we do–and what we don’t. But one thing will remain the same: Our commitment to helping the journalism industry provide communities with the information they need to thrive in our democracy.

Our new mission simply states:

We support local and community-based media through research, programs and products that foster healthy, responsive and resilient news organizations.

We look forward to partnering with you in this work.

Michael D. Bolden

API Executive Director and CEO

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Show what makes your climate coverage trustworthy (Trusting News)

But did you know: Weather experts in Midwest say climate change reporting brings burnout and threats (NPR)

Climatologists and meteorologists around the Midwest say they have encountered strong resistance after reporting on climate change. Both Chris Gloninger, a meteorologist at KCII in Des Moines, and Martha Durr, a state climatologist in Nebraska, have stepped back from their jobs after receiving backlash and even threats for doing their work. The loudest voices are from a small minority; research has shown that 90% of Americans are open to learning about climate change.

+ Noted: Washington Post union authorizes one-day walkout next week (The Wrap); Bloomberg Businessweek to go monthly (The New York Times); Vox and Condé Nast hold layoffs (Poynter)

TRY THIS AT HOME

How 13 news outlets use LinkedIn newsletters (Nieman Lab)

LinkedIn has been experimenting with newsletters for individuals and companies, and currently at least 150 news outlets use the feature. When a news outlet creates a newsletters on LinkedIn, all of its followers automatically receive an alert, making it easy to build a subscriber base. And newsletters appear in users’ feeds, allowing them to be commented on and shared. But most outlets say the feature won’t replace email newsletters, since customization options are limited, there are limited metrics available and publishers don’t own their subscriber lists.

OFFSHORE

Here’s how European organizations are approaching ethical use of AI in journalism (The Fix)

As publishers around the world are debating when and how artificial intelligence can be used in newsrooms, CDJM, a French association on journalistic ethics, has divided AI tools into three categories based on their potential to lead to journalistic conflicts. The low-risk category includes using AI for proofreading, SEO generation or other research. The moderate-risk category includes tools like translations and summary generators, which can be used but should be labeled as such when released to the public. Their prohibited tools are any generative content like images, video or audio the could mislead audiences, and should only be used to generate text with human supervision.

OFFBEAT

News outlets turn to Reddit as Musk’s X descends into chaos (The Washington Post)

Media companies that used to promote their work on Twitter (now X) are now turning elsewhere, including Reddit. When Business Insider recently published a feature on Cami Téllez, the founder of an underwear start-up, the publisher promoted the piece on a “snark” subreddit — a type of community which often features derogatory posts about women and have been linked to stalking and doxing. Téllez said that the publication’s decision “to post on the most hateful and dangerous cesspool of the internet confirms that in a desperate grasp for clicks.”

SHAREABLE

A picture is worth a thousand words? Meet the nonprofit newsrooms hiring editorial cartoonists (Nieman Lab)

California investigative newsroom inewsource had been producing long-form investigative journalism for nearly 15 years, but the outlet was struggling to connect with an audience. So they hired an editorial cartoonist to create graphic novel-style visualizations, animations and videos that can be shared on social platforms like Instagram. Illustrations are especially powerful because they can transcend language, cultural and political barriers.