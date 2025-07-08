The American Press Institute has named Senior Vice President Samantha Ragland as interim Executive Director. She will lead the organization during the search for a permanent successor to outgoing CEO Michael Bolden.
This transition comes as API continues supporting local and community newsrooms, advancing journalistic sustainability and programming for equity and belonging in media.
Danielle Coffey, President and CEO of the News/Media Alliance, said, “Samantha has brought a wealth of experience and expertise to API, and I’m confident that she will continue to serve as a fierce advocate for the future of journalism as the interim Executive Director. She is well-equipped to guide API through this transition and ensure that it continues to grow and thrive as it increases its impact in newsrooms across the nation.”
Ragland is a dynamic leader, nationally recognized for her passion, vision, and commitment to the future of journalism. Ragland, who was recently appointed as API’s new Senior Vice President, will resume that role after serving as interim executive director. As SVP, she will supervise API’s journalism strategy, programming and training, supporting local and community news organizations, as well as the evolution of API’s thought leadership and service to the field.
“Being part of API’s mission in equipping journalists, elevating local news and designing spaces of connecting and learning is work I feel called to. I’m honored to step in as interim executive director and to steward our mission while we search for our next leader,” Ragland said. “I will continue leading API with energy and intention, while promoting the collaborative, field-centered work that defines who we are.”
Before joining API, Ragland was on the faculty of the Poynter Institute, where she designed custom newsroom trainings — including trauma and resiliency workshops with clinical psychologists — and co-led the Poynter-Koch Fellowship for early-career journalists. Her teaching focused on topics such as impostor syndrome, creativity, collaboration, digital strategy and resilient team culture.
Ragland worked for more than a decade in local news, where she led digital transformation initiatives and culture-change efforts at various organizations. She held leadership roles at The Palm Beach Post and Gannett, where she was known not only for her audience-first approach to digital strategy but also for her dedication to newsroom equity, belonging, mental health and mentoring.
In addition to her executive and editorial experience, Ragland is a nationally recognized advocate for women and for promoting community engagement and cultural transformation in newsrooms. She is a frequent speaker at industry gatherings and a committed mentor with Digital Women Leaders, helping the next generation of newsroom leaders grow and thrive.
Ragland’s leadership will help guide API through this transition while maintaining the institute’s momentum in service to local news leaders and the community-centered journalism they produce. API’s Board of Trustees is launching a national search for the organization’s next executive director.