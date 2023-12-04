Welcome to API’s Year in Review series! It’s been a busy year for us: we resumed our in-person summits, expanded our training portfolio, revised our look and messaging, and offered numerous grants, products and programs to journalists. Members of our team have also been speaking to groups, classes and conventions across the country. Here are just some of the resources we offered to help foster healthy, responsive and resilient news organizations in 2023.

30 grants awarded

to local news organizations as part of our Civic Discourse and Community Listening Fund, Beyond Print Convening funding, and our Table Stakes sprint grants for Mobilizing News and Product Development.

Here are just a few ways grantees used these resources in 2023:

2500+ program participants

In 2023, we continued our work offering coaching, training cohorts and learning sessions, and we expanded our Journalism Programs portfolio to offer more support to news organizations.

We brought together industry leaders for two API Local News Summits on opinion and mental health. We also offered training to our civic discourse fund and election fund grantees, organized a virtual event on burnout and more.

“Great session, I appreciated that this was unique and in-depth and had unexpected guests and genuinely moved the conversation for our field forward.” – Dana Coester, 100 Days in Appalachia, on API Local News Summit on Mental Health

We also kicked off a second Inclusion Index cohort with five news organizations to better engage communities of color in Pittsburgh and look forward to continuing our work in 2024.

Table Stakes offered sprint cohorts for program alumni on product development and community listening and building trust. We also worked with dozens of news organizations through monthly virtual sessions, an in-person gathering and coaching office hours.

Four newsrooms participated in API’s Beyond Print cohort, which included insights from industry leaders on topics such as building digital readiness and maximizing print revenue. The cohort concluded in early 2023; cohort participants and an additional 14 news organizations gathered in Detroit in June 2023 to share lessons.

Our other industry conference sessions and newsroom trainings reached about 730 journalists across 33 events. This included the Source Matters source diversity tracking cohort, 20 custom training sessions reaching 180 journalists and two Tech Talks events on newsletters and social media. We also supported newsrooms’ transition to Google Analytics 4 with sessions and office hours opportunities.

20 events

In addition to our API Local News Summits and the Beyond Print convening, API hosted an in-person Table Stakes alumni luncheon. We also offered three virtual events on engaging news readers during social media upheaval, newsletter strategies and navigating burnout as a journalist, as well as a reunion for Election Coverage and Community Listening Fund recipients.

Finally, we also hosted exclusive webinars for Table Stakes alumni, including one on creating your “stop doing” list happening today and another one on creating AI strategies for local newsrooms on Dec. 15. (Not sure if you are a TS alumni? Check here.)