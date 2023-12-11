A year of work by API’s communications team culminated last week when we introduced a new logo and look for our main website and unveiled our updated messaging. The updates center community and advocate for a holistic approach to how we define the sustainability of individual news organizations and our industry. We hope it creates more clarity about what we do — and what we don’t.

Our new mission simply states:

We support local and community-based media through research, programs and products that foster healthy, responsive and resilient news organizations.

We divide how we approach this work into four focus areas that we believe are critical to our industry and to our country:

Civic Discourse & Democracy : We work to ensure all people have the information they need to make decisions and thrive.

Culture & Inclusion : We mentor journalism professionals toward integrating diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in every aspect of their work.

Community Engagement & Trust : We support news organizations as they build trusted relationships with their communities.

Revenue & Resilience : We provide news organizations with the tools and resources they need to think creatively and achieve overall wellness.

You’ve likely seen these themes reflected in our coverage and programming this year, and they will continue guiding our offerings in 2024.

Here’s what else we’ve shared with you this year.

12 special editions

Our Need to Know Special Editions highlight API and partner voices on the issues most relevant to news organizations, offering actionable insights and resources you can implement immediately. Here’s what we covered this year:

12 articles

Our articles update media and journalism leaders on the shifts happening within the industry, while also bringing our team’s expertise and insights to the conversation. This year, we wrote about:

3 reports and studies

Our joint research initiative, the Media Insight Project, conducts data-driven studies meant to inform the news industry and the public about various important issues facing journalism and the news business. We also develop an array of reports that offer a collection of insights, resources and intelligence on specific topics.

4 guest essays on opinion journalism

As part of our work to promote healthier civic discourse and to better understand its role in news business sustainability, we highlighted voices of experts on new approaches opinion editors can consider.