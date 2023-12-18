27 Better News case studies
These case studies and round-ups feature lessons and successes from local news organizations building trust in marginalized communities, partnering with local organizations and diversifying revenue streams. Here are some of the most popular pieces from 2023.
- How the Detroit Free Press is using personas to better gauge readers’ interests: To strengthen users’ journey to loyalty, the Detroit Free Press focused on a cohort of more than 600 subscribers who read Detroit Tigers MLB coverage and analyzed its reading behaviors.
- Turn newsletter subscribers into donors, like WJCT Public Media did: Jacksonville Today, WJCT Public Media’s weekday newsletter, ran a digital fundraising campaign, resulting in donations from more than 500 readers.
- How a reader-oriented ask-the-newsroom effort brought digital subscribers to the Redding Record Searchlight: The newsroom accelerated digital subscription growth and improved relationships with existing subscribers by encouraging reader participation and answering reader questions.
- Lessons from the digital subscriptions sprint cohort for Table Stakes alumni: Five teams shared their challenge and lessons from their experience in the digital subscription cohort for Table Stakes alumni.
- How the Montgomery Advertiser is building trust and growing audiences in Alabama’s rural communities: Communicating directly with rural audiences, as well as beat mapping, helped the Advertiser gain an understanding of what their communities needed and how they could work together.
850,000 + articles imported or analyzed with API tools
Newsroom partners that use our Metrics for News or Source Matters analytics tools imported thousands of articles in 2023 to track source diversity, assess audience engagement and monitor alignment with newsroom priorities.
13 Table Stakes alumni events
API hosted an in-person luncheon and a dozen webinars throughout the year for Table Stakes alumni, offering expertise and resources on topics including building trust with rural communities, newsletter strategies for revenue and retention and creating AI strategies for local newsrooms. More than 200 news organizations nationwide participated in Table Stakes. Did you know that you can access exclusive alumni events if you work for an alumni organization?
17 Trust Kits
This year, Trusting News launched its Trust Kits, which offer step-by-step guides for journalists ready to demonstrate credibility and actively earn trust. Each Trust Kit breaks down big trust-building strategies into actionable steps so you can start being more transparent with your audience and be seen as a credible news source. Four of the Trust Kits are designed specifically for educators, with research-backed strategies to help prepare students to build trust with communities. Trust kits include topics such as: