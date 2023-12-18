27 Better News case studies

These case studies and round-ups feature lessons and successes from local news organizations building trust in marginalized communities, partnering with local organizations and diversifying revenue streams. Here are some of the most popular pieces from 2023.

850,000 + articles imported or analyzed with API tools

Newsroom partners that use our Metrics for News or Source Matters analytics tools imported thousands of articles in 2023 to track source diversity, assess audience engagement and monitor alignment with newsroom priorities.

13 Table Stakes alumni events

API hosted an in-person luncheon and a dozen webinars throughout the year for Table Stakes alumni, offering expertise and resources on topics including building trust with rural communities, newsletter strategies for revenue and retention and c​​reating AI strategies for local newsrooms. More than 200 news organizations nationwide participated in Table Stakes. Did you know that you can access exclusive alumni events if you work for an alumni organization?

17 Trust Kits

This year, Trusting News launched its Trust Kits, which offer step-by-step guides for journalists ready to demonstrate credibility and actively earn trust. Each Trust Kit breaks down big trust-building strategies into actionable steps so you can start being more transparent with your audience and be seen as a credible news source. Four of the Trust Kits are designed specifically for educators, with research-backed strategies to help prepare students to build trust with communities. Trust kits include topics such as: