Building connections since the beginning

Start here: Think back to a pivotal relationship you had early in your career with someone you’ve since lost touch with.

Take action: Reach out to that person and share how they helped you reconsider a challenge you were facing, led you to a new idea or shaped your career. Ask them what challenges or ideas they’re wrestling with now.

Reflect: What could you learn from each other now? How might you maintain this connection in a way that benefits you both?

Dig deeper

What did API make possible for you?

Maybe you attended an API gathering that changed the way you think about your work. Maybe you met someone who became a trusted colleague. Maybe an API idea, tool or piece of research helped you solve a problem or stayed with you long after you encountered it. As API turns 80, we want to hear those stories.

Invest in the news leaders who come next

At a moment of extraordinary change for local news, leaders need places to learn from one another, test new ideas and find practical paths forward. A gift of any size helps the American Press Institute continue to be that place.