Illustration by Sylvia Asuncion-Crabb

Collaboration allows you to bring in more perspectives and ideas, making you better equipped to solve problems and take on bigger, more complex projects. Though the benefits are apparent, many teams and organizations need help with effective collaboration.

If you’re struggling with collaboration, these tips from New York University researchers Jenny Fernandez, Kathryn Landis and Julie Lee, shared in the Harvard Business Review, might help:

A scarcity mindset — quite common among the local news industry, which has seen years of cuts — can be a significant blocker to collaboration. It forces us to think only about immediate problems and could prevent us from seeing the long-term value of collaboration. Instead, shift to a mindset of abundance and gratitude, which should help tamp down internal competitiveness and fear, and increase creativity.

Collaborating also allows you to pursue more options as you’re bringing in more skillsets and knowledge. Having more options means you can be more strategic with what you ultimately decide.

Think about innovation as “not a drain on resources, but a bet on a bigger return in the future.”

As a leader, you can help your team develop a collaborative mindset. Help them think about the strengths the team and organization gave and what opportunities those might bring. Identify past examples of successful collaboration.

Working across teams and silos

What it means

All of the strategies discussed throughout this guide require working across teams and silos in your newsroom and organization. The most successful collaborators recognize one another’s strengths and establish practices to facilitate collaboration and teamwork.

Each team and department has its own culture, communication style and goals, so it’s important to consider these differences and align expectations. Is there a communication tool or process to allow for an easy flow of ideas and approval? What behaviors and contributions will be rewarded in this group setting? How will feedback be given and acted upon?

What it looks like in practice

Try this

Partnerships

What it means

Partnerships are a great way to increase capacity, resources and expertise beyond your organization’s ability. Partnering with other organizations — news or not — can also be a way to reach additional audiences and better serve communities without duplicating efforts.

Though there are many positives, it’s important to remember that partnerships come with unique challenges. You’re bringing together different workplace cultures and sometimes inequitably resourced organizations. Carefully considering the pluses and minuses of a partnership and ensuring all partners are benefiting are essential steps from the start. We encourage you to use the resources below as you consider how partnerships might work for your organization.

What it looks like in practice

WFAE , Charlotte’s NPR member station and a UNC Table Stakes alumnus, teamed up with Spanish-language newspaper La Noticia to hire an immigration reporter through Report for America. The reporter had two assigning editors, one at each news organization, and the three met weekly to coordinate. The two organizations were intentional about establishing an equitable partnership. They set ground rules from the start, including cross-linking to each other’s work, respecting each other’s opinions and editorial judgment and working together on events. One impact of the partnership was Latino leaders in Charlotte reaching out directly to the reporter to pitch story ideas, saying they now viewed WFAE as an organization that wanted to cover the Latino community without causing harm.

Try this