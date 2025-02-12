Illustration by Sylvia Asuncion-Crabb

The most successful Table Stakes organizations have a product-thinking mindset, whether they use those words or not. They root their journalism in their audiences’ and communities’ needs, using data to guide their strategies. They use a variety of platforms and create journalism specific to those platforms. And they have a culture of experimentation and learning with a willingness to fail along the way to success.

User needs and data-driven

What it means

Gone are the days when what’s newsworthy is decided solely by the intuition of people within newsrooms. More and more local news organizations now listen to what their audiences want and need from them. This can be done through engaged journalism efforts (more on that later); research methods such as surveys, focus groups and one-on-one interviews; and studying the audience data available for various digital platforms.

More product-focused news organizations seek not only what content audiences need and want but also how they prefer to consume it. This information can help them develop new products that address needs and that their intended audiences will actually use.

Being data-driven doesn’t mean removing editorial judgment. API’s Metrics for News tool, which several Table Stakes organizations have used over the years, allows journalists to compare metrics against newsroom priorities. Being data-driven is about finding ways to listen to your audiences and act on what you hear to ensure you’re producing valuable journalism for your audiences and communities.

What it looks like in practice

The Sumter Item in South Carolina, an alumnus of the University of North Carolina (UNC) Table Stakes Program, focused its work in the API-News Product Alliance (NPA) Product Development Sprint for Table Stakes alumni on reaching Generation Z through a video product . They knew from community and stakeholder feedback sessions that there was a void in their coverage — and that they weren’t addressing a community need to highlight youth whose successes happened outside of sports. Sumter’s Next Generation highlighted local teens through videos created for social media, as well as stories on the Item’s site and in print. They even secured a sponsor who signed on for a year for $18,000.

Try this

Read this guide on product research methods from the News Product Alliance to understand their best applications.

from the News Product Alliance to understand their best applications. Use this product research guide from the News Product Alliance to develop a plan.

from the News Product Alliance to develop a plan. Use this value proposition canvas from Strategyzer to help determine how existing or new products would bring value to audiences based on your research about their needs.

Variety of platforms

What it means

A big part of digital transformation is embracing new platforms, some owned and operated by your news organizations, such as your website and app, and others owned by other companies, such as social media and news aggregation apps. For most news organizations, these digital platforms are in addition to their “legacy” platform, whether it be print, TV or radio.

Using these digital platforms is not about chasing the latest tech trends, but rather going to where your current and potential audiences are. A survey conducted in 2024 by Pew Research found that 58% of adults prefer to get their news via digital devices; that number was 37% in a 2018 survey. In that same 2024 survey, 54% of U.S. adults said they sometimes get news from social media, a slight increase from previous years, though only 18% of adults prefer to get their news that way, compared to 23% who prefer news sites and apps.

In addition to gaining audiences by adapting to consumption habits, using multiple digital platforms can increase your brand awareness, open revenue streams and give you additional user data.

What it looks like in practice

Try this

Experimentation

What it means

The successful digital transformation of a news organization is the sum of many smaller experiments.

Experiments have many benefits. They allow you to test your assumptions, isolate tactics and strategies to see what works, get more people involved in creating and testing ideas, iterate based on what you learn, build resilience as you overcome failures and mitigate risk. Breaking down a larger challenge into smaller steps makes significant change manageable.

A culture of experimentation can also help more people feel invested in organizational success and foster innovation, as you have more people contributing their ideas.

As you embark on experiments, set clear, measurable goals, so you can be sure whether your tests are successful.

What it looks like in practice

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , an alumnus of the UNC and Major Market Table Stakes programs, noticed it was attracting a new audience with its coverage of the 2023 Fulton County indictment of then-former President Donald Trump. The news organization was committed to covering the entire arc of the story and serving this new audience. Their answer was to experiment with a pop-up newsletter. Establishing shared goals, defining workflow, casting blockers aside and iterating were all key to the experiment’s success. The newsletter launched with more than 1,000 subscribers just one week after sign-ups opened.

Try this