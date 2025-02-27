Influencer partnerships and collaborations can feel risky, but one way to mitigate that risk is to get the relationship, non-negotiables and expectations down on paper with a formal contract. Whether your collaboration includes monetary exchange or is more of a barter arrangement, this is an important step in the process.

Through the Election + Influencer Learning Cohort supported by the American Press Institute and the Knight Election Hub, we worked with a small team of lawyers to draft a contract for these new working relationships. We then shared the contract with our six newsrooms in the learning cohort for feedback and sought advice from several audience development consultants and newsrooms with experience working with influencers before kicking it back to our lawyers for adjustments.

The template includes highlighted sections that we suggest you edit to meet your needs and reflect your collaborations with trusted messengers. There is also standard language, not highlighted, that we recommend leaving as drafted. You may have your own legal team or standard contract and sharing this template with your team, or blending it with your standard language, as a starting point for your creator collaborations is also a good use of this general influencer contract template.

The link below will take you to “forced copy” in Google docs. From there, you can update, edit, etc.