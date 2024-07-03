Global newsrooms are playing with online placement and comments

Newsrooms around the world are finding success with innovative methods of digital engagement. The Audiencers’ Festival in London last month explored one of the most successful revenue strategies in modern media — The Guardian’s reader support model — which involves reserving the valuable real estate at the end of an article to encourage reader donations. The language used in this section carefully balances the “perks” that a subscriber gains while also emphasizing that they’re supporting a good cause.

Also at The Audiencers’ Festival, The Telegraph discussed how they use their subscriber-only comments section to engage loyal readers, including setting aside time for prominent journalists like David Frost to answer questions in the comment section.

In recent years, Germany’s Die Zeit has been slowly transitioning to a more modern model — with an emphasis on slow. It was only this year that the paper combined its print and online teams, but that doesn’t mean the digital side has been overlooked, writes Lucinda Jordaan for WAN-IFRA. The outlet has an exclusive subscriber community of 350,000 members, and editors actively review 80,000 to 100,000 user comments each week.

Civic Discourse & Democracy

>> Join us: Journalist safety covering the election: Protests, policing and crowds (Committee to Protect Journalists & IWMF)

This Committee to Protect Journalists training will focus on physical safety and include information on situational awareness, assessing risk, dealing with aggression, police tactics, personal protective equipment, and protest management weaponry. Register for the webinar on Tuesday. July 9 at 12:00 PM ET.

>> Join us: Retaining and engaging audiences post-election

Elections can energize existing audiences and bring in new eyes and ears to your news organization. Tune in to experts at the American Press Institute and The Associated Press, who will share a “lightning round” of ideas on how to keep everyone engaged after votes are counted and winners are announced. This webinar will be on Thursday, July 25 from 1 to 2pm ET.

>> How AI chatbots responded to questions about the 2024 UK election (Reuters Institute)

Ahead of tomorrow’s elections in the UK, researchers asked six election-related questions with definitive answers to three popular chatbots. The results were mixed; ChatGPT and Perplexity.ai both provided some correct answers and some misleading or incorrect answers.

Culture & Inclusion

>> How two Catholic newspapers are reinventing themselves to survive in a secular Europe (Reuters Institute)

France’s La Croix and Italy’s Avvenire are Catholic newspapers that have appealed to broader audiences with a wider focus on religious stories beyond Catholicism, a commitment to holding the Church accountable with their journalism and a focus on social justice issues like climate change and migration.

Community Engagement & Trust

>> New from API: How the Arizona Daily Star is building strong connections with college sports fans (Better News)

The Arizona Daily Star’s sports department sought to create a way for fans to connect with their favorite sports “through” the staff — the reporters who can provide information, anecdotes and details that can’t be found anywhere else. Wildcaster LIVE is a reader-centric, virtual discussion platform that allows University of Arizona sports fans to “meet up” virtually and learn more about the sports teams and personalities they love by connecting with reporters.

>> Join us: Metrics for News Demo

Learn how Metrics for News can help bring deeper context and insight to your audience analytics and make better sense of how your journalism is engaging with your readers and your community. Register for the webinar on Tuesday. July 9 at 3:00 PM ET.

Revenue & Resilience

>> Small eastern Oregon paper believes it’s found the antidote to print media’s decline (KING-TV)

Malheur Enterprise in Vale, Oregon is thriving by focusing on in-depth investigative journalism and government accountability. In recent years, the paper’s circulation has grown.

>> Sweden’s pay-per-content solution for media’s subscription problem (The Fix)

Stockholm-based Sesamy is trying to use AI to enable media companies to charge per piece of content. For now, 40 publishers across Europe are on the platform, with users paying up to 2 Euros for an article or podcast episode.

