Knowledge sharing among staff and keeping up with organizational resources are ongoing challenges for any newsroom, but remotely-run organizations face unique difficulties sharing, engaging with and keeping track of this knowledge.

As part of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program Advisory Board’s efforts to share ways news leaders empower staff with opportunities to learn and build skills, KUAF’s Clint Schaff spoke with Emma Carew Grovum, The Marshall Project’s director of careers and culture, to discuss how it navigates these challenges.

A nonprofit news organization focused on criminal justice journalism, The Marshall Project has developed a sustainable approach to building a learning culture through two key initiatives: documentation days and bimonthly “TMP Talks.”

These efforts show The Marshall Project’s commitment to sharing knowledge and skills in a remote work environment. As the organization has grown — expanding with local newsrooms in Cleveland, Jackson and St. Louis — maintaining a connected culture has become increasingly important.

–Clint Schaff

Documentation Days: Building living knowledge

Documentation days began as a small pilot initiative that has become a cornerstone of preserving institutional knowledge. The sessions bring together staff members to document new and existing processes, tools and institutional practices in a central, accessible location.

Carew Grovum, who leads learning initiatives at The Marshall Project, explains that they use a collaborative workspace tool called Coda to avoid the common pitfall of outdated wikis or broken links found in many organizations. Documentation days help maintain the infrastructure and content of this knowledge base. We’ll share more on how to manage newsroom resources in next week’s installment.

During these days, staff take a few hours to check in with the Slack channel, say what they’re working on for accountability purposes and then work either together or individually. Regular documenters also “check out” at the end of the day to see what progress was made or if anyone needs support.

The initiative has succeeded because it empowers staff at all levels. Rather than having knowledge siloed within departments or concentrated among a few veteran staff members, documentation days democratize information and make it accessible to everyone.

TMP Talks: Skill-sharing through connection

The Marshall Project’s bimonthly TMP Talks allow staff to learn from one another and outside experts in a low-pressure environment. These one-hour sessions cover a range of topics, from practical skills such as “how to write a book” to safety concerns such as physical and digital security training.

Beyond professional development, TMP Talks also fosters connection, with sessions occasionally used to build community through activities such as welcoming interns or celebrating organizational milestones. The sessions are recorded and stored in a shared drive, making them accessible to staff who can’t attend live sessions, which is particularly valuable for a team spread across multiple time zones.

Topics are driven by staff interests and organizational needs. Physical safety training has become increasingly important as the organization expands its newsrooms, where journalists may encounter sources and subjects of their reporting in their communities. AI-focused training is also being explored to support journalists and staff with their operational and reporting tasks.

The Marshall Project also uses similar sessions for recruitment, hosting open office hours where potential applicants can ask questions anonymously and learn about the culture.

Carew Grovum describes their approach as mission-driven knowledge-sharing rather than advocacy work, reflecting the organization’s journalistic values.

Humanizing remote work

Both initiatives have profoundly impacted The Marshall Project’s culture by building human connections that strengthen collaboration across departments, breaking down silos and fostering a sense of shared purpose.

The initiatives also reflect and reinforce organizational values by creating space to discuss topics that matter, whether related to self-care or supporting diverse communities.

Most significantly, The Marshall Project’s approach empowers staff at all levels to lead and teach. Carew Grovum notes that this is something she hasn’t seen as robustly implemented in other news organizations, citing an example of a data intern who led training sessions on Airtable for the staff.

Try this:

Start small and informal: Begin with casual knowledge-sharing sessions in whatever platform your team already uses. Whether trying new software, exploring a tool or discussing a technique, creating low-stakes opportunities helps build the habit of learning together.

Begin with casual knowledge-sharing sessions in whatever platform your team already uses. Whether trying new software, exploring a tool or discussing a technique, creating low-stakes opportunities helps build the habit of learning together. Find your “coalition of the willing”: Identify colleagues who are enthusiastic about sharing. Empowering them to lead sessions creates ownership and builds confidence. You don’t need to be an expert in everything — just facilitate others’ sharing of what they know.

Identify colleagues who are enthusiastic about sharing. Empowering them to lead sessions creates ownership and builds confidence. You don’t need to be an expert in everything — just facilitate others’ sharing of what they know. Make it welcoming and inclusive: Ensure that learning opportunities are open to everyone. Cross-departmental participation is particularly valuable for building cohesion and shared purpose.

Ensure that learning opportunities are open to everyone. Cross-departmental participation is particularly valuable for building cohesion and shared purpose. Frame initiatives as pilots: Starting with four- to six-session pilot initiatives removes pressure and allows for iteration based on what works for your organization. This approach makes adapting and evolving your program easier based on feedback. Use this worksheet to plan your learning culture pilot.

Starting with four- to six-session pilot initiatives removes pressure and allows for iteration based on what works for your organization. This approach makes adapting and evolving your program easier based on feedback. to plan your learning culture pilot. Partner with others: Smaller newsrooms can collaborate to expand learning opportunities. This approach extends your network and brings fresh perspectives to your team.

Smaller newsrooms can collaborate to expand learning opportunities. This approach extends your network and brings fresh perspectives to your team. Consider budget-friendly approaches: Start by leveraging internal expertise before bringing in external speakers. What’s the simplest, most cost-effective way to teach your staff something new?

Start by leveraging internal expertise before bringing in external speakers. What’s the simplest, most cost-effective way to teach your staff something new? Measure success creatively: Without formal surveys, look for indicators such as attendance, engagement and requests for recordings as signs your initiatives are resonating.

Without formal surveys, look for indicators such as attendance, engagement and requests for recordings as signs your initiatives are resonating. Keep it joyful: Learning initiatives should energize staff, not drain them. If the process becomes burdensome, it’s time to reassess and adjust.

With these approaches, newsrooms of any size can begin building a learning culture that preserves knowledge, fosters connection and empowers staff with minimal resources. As Carew Grovum advises, you don’t have to implement everything at once: just pick something, try it out and see if those increased connections improve your workflow and culture.

Clint Schaff is general manager at KUAF Public Radio and a member of the 2024-25 Table Stakes Alumni Advisory Board. A 2020 AdWeek Creative 100 honoree and 2025 Center for Community News Champion, he has led innovative media initiatives across public radio, newspapers, and digital platforms. He was the former vice president of strategy and development at the Los Angeles Times, and a founding leader of LA Times Studios. Clint has taught at USC Annenberg and the University of Arkansas.

