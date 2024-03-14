OFF THE TOP

People have more confidence in their ability to fact-check news than they do in the news itself, new research finds, and this misplaced confidence could mean people are more susceptible to misinformation. People increasingly distrust the news they encounter due to beliefs it could be politically biased, economically compromised or produced by out-of-touch reporters. And research shows that people who search online to evaluate news are statistically more likely to believe misinformation. Journalists have an opportunity to persuade readers that their work does not need to be fact-checked by being more transparent about both editorial decisions and the business of the news.

+ Noted: House passes TikTok crackdown that could ban app in U.S. (The Washington Post); New York Times denies OpenAI’s ‘hacking’ claim in copyright fight (Reuters); The Next Challenge is awarding $150k to for-profit and nonprofit startups that will reinvent media in the coming decade — apply by March 25 (Next Challenge); The Land publishes its 100th article by a community journalist (The Land)

API UPDATE

Host a successful community listening session: Advice from API Inclusion Index leaders

Community listening is a crucial tenet of improving community engagement, along with asset mapping and collaborating with other local news outlets — all part of the cohort’s efforts toward better engaging communities of color. API’s Inclusion Index team shared the best practices news organizations should consider when shaping community listening sessions. Listening sessions should be structured to prioritize the voices of community members and be ready to receive both positive and negative feedback that can be later shared in your newsroom. If you feel the urge to get defensive, take a breath and listen deeply to what’s being shared — rather than trying to control or sway the conversation.

API Tech Talks: Building trust with source auditing

Is your newsroom looking to build trust with readers, improve engagement with your audience and ensure that your journalism accurately reflects your community? Learn how source auditing can help you work toward those goals by taking a data-informed look at your journalism. Source auditing is more than just cataloging sources and looking at data: it involves an intentional effort to build trust across your newsroom and with your readers.

During this 90-minute session, you’ll hear from newsroom leaders and industry experts who will share best practices and discuss how they’re doing this work in their communities, including newsrooms that utilize API’s award-winning Source Matters product. The event will be on Wednesday, March 20 from 2 – 3:30pm EDT. RSVP here.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Polarization, not presidential, drives political revenue In ’24 (TVNewsCheck)

This year, political advertising spending is expected to increase 30% from 2020 — but most of that money will be spent on down-ballot races including state and local campaigns, as well as issues such as immigration and abortion. More than 70% of advertising dollars — nearly $9 billion — will be spent on TV ads.

“The sliver of folks that are persuadable seems to be getting smaller and smaller, and [reaching them] becomes more expensive. There are also quite a number of PACs and Super PACs that come in to back certain candidates, so if [those candidates] are lacking in fundraising, they can still be pushed over the finish line.” — Will Hildebrandt, NBCUniversal Local & Telemundo

TRY THIS AT HOME

How and why news publishers should engage with Gen Z now (Press Gazette)

Eighteen to 24-year-olds turn to social media rather than publisher websites for news, and that approach likely won’t change as they get older, a new study finds. Gen Z readers seek out brands and creators they feel a connection to, and want information-dense content, not just short-form videos. Successful approaches to building Gen Z audiences include explainer and solutions journalism, sub-brands that use an alternative voice to the main publication and transparency by responding to criticism.

OFFSHORE

EU lawmakers adopt media freedom law (Politico)

Newsrooms in the European Union now have additional protections from state interference following the passing of the Media Freedom Act, the first legislation of its kind in Europe. The law bans governments from deploying spyware on journalists’ digital devices and protects online news outlets from arbitrary takedowns by online platforms. It will also require transparency disclosures from media ownership and state advertising. The law will go into effect in 2025.

OFFBEAT

Meta is ready to drop news in Illinois if forced to pay local publishers (The Verge)

An Illinois bill that would require online platforms to pay publishers for their content run on the platforms has provoked a familiar response from Meta: it would end the availability of news on Facebook and Instagram in Illinois. Similar legislation has passed in Canada and Australia, and Meta has blocked the sharing of news on its platforms in Canada to avoid paying publishers. A similar law was also progressing in California until Meta made the same threat; it is now postponed.

SHAREABLE

The public is paying the price for local government secrecy (U.S. Press Freedom Tracker)

When state and local officials don’t respond properly to FOIA requests and journalists sue for access to public records, taxpayers end up footing the bill. In 2023, that amounted to more than $1.6 million in attorney fees awarded to journalists and news organizations suing for public records access. Record request fulfillment dropped by more than half from 2010 (63%) to 2022 (31%), due in part to an increase in the number and breadth of requests, combined with underfunded FOIA departments and legislation that allows agencies to deny or penalize requests they characterize as excessive. Sometimes, the only recourse is to sue.