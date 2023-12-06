OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: People don’t want robots picking their headlines (but they don’t really want editors doing it either) (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: Most readers want publishers to label AI-generated articles — but trust outlets less when they do (Nieman Lab)

New research has found that when readers see news stories that are labeled as AI-generated, they consider the news outlet that published them less trustworthy. This was even true of readers who have a general distrust of the existing news media. But when the news outlets provided a list of sources that contributed to the article, that decline in trust disappeared. Some participants in the study suggested that publishers develop a universally-recognized symbol or label for AI-generated content, similar to nutritional information on food.

+ Noted: NewsGuild settles defamation suit from former member (Poynter); Reporters Committee Local Legal Initiative expands to Indiana (RCFP)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Ask your audience what type of climate coverage would be most useful (Trusting News)

Climate change evokes emotional responses within your audience, which makes journalists’ decisions difficult regarding what to cover related to the topic, how often to cover the topic and what to focus on. It’s important to understand the different perspectives people have on this issue to effectively inform them about climate change and have them engage with information on the topic instead of ignoring it.

One key is to acknowledge emotions in your coverage. Frame stories that not only inform but also empathize and empower, fostering a sense of collective responsibility and action. The other is to engage with your audience. Your audience holds valuable insights. Engage with them to understand their concerns, questions and expectations regarding climate coverage. Prioritize their interests, ensuring your reporting aligns with the issues that matter most to your community.

+ Trusting News took some of the advice it gives journalists and revamped their website so the mission and goals of the project are clearer and easier to find.

+ Related: The Center for Media Engagement is looking for U.S.-based reporters to write a news story about the impacts of climate change on their local area (350-450 words) as part of a research study. The study aims to help researchers better understand the journalism process and identify ways to better support journalists. Journalists will be compensated $400 for their work and, if you would like, the story can be published on our site and circulated by our communications team.

Interested journalists can contact Research Associate Emily Graham for more details. We ask that you please include (a) the approximate number of articles you have published in the past year in non-student outlets, (b) whether you would consider yourself a general assignment reporter/journalist and (c) links to 3 or 4 articles you have written. (The Center for Media Engagement)

Tell API and AP how to support your election coverage

The American Press Institute and The Associated Press want to support your 2024 election coverage. Read about our collaboration, and take this 4-minute survey to help us better support you.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Changing work culture beyond burnout and bad bosses (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

While there has been significant focus on improving newsroom management and trying to avoid journalistic burnout, Jennifer Mizgata writes that more time needs to be spent investing in workplaces that are appealing to work in. She is currently working on a survey about work culture in journalism to try to understand how newsrooms can better implement dynamics of high-functioning teams, which includes elements like the safety of knowing you can try and fail, as well as knowing that the work you’re doing makes a difference in the organization and beyond. Take the survey here.

OFFSHORE

Why BBC is ‘the neighbor from hell’ for regional newsbrand editors in the UK (Press Gazette)

Editors from regional publishers around the UK have issued a joint letter calling for the BBC to stop expanding into local news and instead link out to existing news sites. In the letter, they call the BBC “little more than a state-funded juggernaut on course to suffocate independent journalism in every city, town and village in the UK.” They worry that expanded BBC coverage — much of it inspired by on-the-ground local reporting — will push aside advertiser-driven independent outlets.

OFFBEAT

News publishers hesitate to commit to investing more into Threads next year despite growing engagement (Digiday)

Nearly six months after the launch of Threads, publishers are still hesitant to commit resources to the platform. Some publications, including The Boston Globe, CNN and The New York Times, say they’ve seen an increase in engagement on Threads, while the BBC and the Guardian U.S. have stopped publishing to Threads at all as they assess whether it’s a smart investment. One problem with the threads is that there are limited metrics for publishers; the only numbers available are likes, replies and referral traffic.

SHAREABLE

The Washington Post’s Inspired Life reports out viral feel-good stories (The Washington Post)

The Inspired Life section of The Washington Post is focused on “heartwarming and surprising” stories that document kindness — and they’re some of the site’s most popular stories. Many are inspired by viral social media content, but the Post’s reporters follow-up with original reporting to make them more appropriate for the news outlet.