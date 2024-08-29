The reimagining of local opinion journalism is happening.
Bright spots across the country point to opinion journalism’s value for civic discourse — and the ways it can be reimagined. Star Tribune this month unveiled Strib Voices, an expansion of contributors and voices beyond Minneapolis and from across the state, in line with the paper’s recasting as The Minnesota Star Tribune. CalMatters last year launched California Voices, a reimagined commentary section to “spotlight voices of those directly impacted by policy or its absence.” In Virginia, Cardinal News launched The Cardinal Way, an expansion of commentary and “collection of civil debate.”
What’s less visible is this: Many fascinating experiments to reimagine local opinion journalism are powered by philanthropy and community donations.
As examples:
- In California, the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation has funded The Desert Sun’s Opinion Editor position at a rate of $60,000 annually since 2021.
- A nonprofit since 2019, The Salt Lake Tribune’s new “Voices” section has received grants from Solutions Journalism Network and the American Press Institute to elevate youth perspectives and experiment with social media-friendly opinion content.
- In New Hampshire, the Concord Monitor and Granite State News Collaborative used NH Humanities funding to hold an opinion-writing workshop series to reach and empower more voices for the section.
- The “First Person Charlottesville” collaboration among for-profit and nonprofit members of Charlottesville Inclusive Media takes nonprofit funding as it amplifies experiences on local issues among multiple news partners.
- The Seattle Times has published “Mental Health Perspectives” alongside its philanthropically-funded reporting on mental health, expanding conversation on the specific topic.
What’s energizing about this trend? Opinion and commentary spaces are one natural spot for media to embrace their role as convener, a longtime function of media and one that speaks to many Americans’ needs today. Media can be “a force for social connection, a convener of people across differences and a facilitator for what to do after the facts are laid bare.” For news leaders, opinion may be one prime area to experiment. To practice amplification and holding space — in new ways. To do so in print, online, on social media — and even in person.
The American Press Institute has organized two summits in the past five years on what’s possible in opinion journalism. I’m grateful to have been a part of both, and I’ve also been following this newer trend unfolding across the country: the combination of opinion and philanthropy. In September 2024, I’ll publish a report for the philanthropic sector on this topic, the product of a convening I organized and facilitated through a Visiting Fellowship at the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University.
As part of API’s commitment to “Civic Discourse and Democracy,” we are publishing a collection of resources for opinion editors and publishers to help their pursuits of philanthropic funding. Use them to begin your own examination: How might you partner with philanthropy or take donations to bolster your opinion section’s role as a convener and contributor to civic discourse?
- Learn what’s out there: Get inspired with examples of philanthropy + local opinion journalism
- Build your case: Gather research on why philanthropy + local opinion journalism makes sense
- Craft your pitch: Use these resources to make your argument to potential supporters
Coming to this from the funder side? Have questions as an opinion editor? Feel free to email me: kevin.loker@pressinstitute.org.
Share with your network
- Reimagine local opinion journalism by partnering with philanthropy. Use these resources to get started.
- Get inspired with examples of philanthropy + local opinion journalism
- Gather research on why philanthropy + local opinion journalism makes sense
- Use these resources to make a case for “reimagined opinion” to potential supporters
You also might be interested in:
This project empowered young people. The people we surveyed felt heard. As we continue this project through the election this fall and in years to come, it will produce a new way of thinking about elections in Baltimore — that candidates must take youth voices seriously.
There are many more “experts” who can help you tell stories with more depth and character about what voters need, want and expect from their elected officials and local governments. Here's how to find them.
At our 2024 API Local News Summit on Elections, Trust and Democracy, we heard how news organizations are doing the work to create election resources that reflect the needs of the communities they cover. We asked four summit participants to expand on the work they’re doing in this space.