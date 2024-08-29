The reimagining of local opinion journalism is happening.

Bright spots across the country point to opinion journalism’s value for civic discourse — and the ways it can be reimagined. Star Tribune this month unveiled Strib Voices, an expansion of contributors and voices beyond Minneapolis and from across the state, in line with the paper’s recasting as The Minnesota Star Tribune. CalMatters last year launched California Voices, a reimagined commentary section to “spotlight voices of those directly impacted by policy or its absence.” In Virginia, Cardinal News launched The Cardinal Way, an expansion of commentary and “collection of civil debate.”

What’s less visible is this: Many fascinating experiments to reimagine local opinion journalism are powered by philanthropy and community donations.

As examples:

In California, the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation has funded The Desert Sun’s Opinion Editor position at a rate of $60,000 annually since 2021.

at a rate of $60,000 annually since 2021. A nonprofit since 2019, The Salt Lake Tribune’s new “Voices” section has received grants from Solutions Journalism Network and the American Press Institute to elevate youth perspectives and experiment with social media-friendly opinion content .

. In New Hampshire, the Concord Monitor and Granite State News Collaborative used NH Humanities funding to hold an opinion-writing workshop series to reach and empower more voices for the section.

to reach and empower more voices for the section. The “First Person Charlottesville” collaboration among for-profit and nonprofit members of Charlottesville Inclusive Media takes nonprofit funding as it amplifies experiences on local issues among multiple news partners.

among for-profit and nonprofit members of Charlottesville Inclusive Media takes nonprofit funding as it amplifies experiences on local issues among multiple news partners. The Seattle Times has published “ Mental Health Perspectives ” alongside its philanthropically-funded reporting on mental health, expanding conversation on the specific topic.

What’s energizing about this trend? Opinion and commentary spaces are one natural spot for media to embrace their role as convener, a longtime function of media and one that speaks to many Americans’ needs today. Media can be “a force for social connection, a convener of people across differences and a facilitator for what to do after the facts are laid bare.” For news leaders, opinion may be one prime area to experiment. To practice amplification and holding space — in new ways. To do so in print, online, on social media — and even in person.

The American Press Institute has organized two summits in the past five years on what’s possible in opinion journalism. I’m grateful to have been a part of both, and I’ve also been following this newer trend unfolding across the country: the combination of opinion and philanthropy. In September 2024, I’ll publish a report for the philanthropic sector on this topic, the product of a convening I organized and facilitated through a Visiting Fellowship at the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University.





As part of API’s commitment to “Civic Discourse and Democracy,” we are publishing a collection of resources for opinion editors and publishers to help their pursuits of philanthropic funding. Use them to begin your own examination: How might you partner with philanthropy or take donations to bolster your opinion section’s role as a convener and contributor to civic discourse?

Coming to this from the funder side? Have questions as an opinion editor? Feel free to email me: kevin.loker@pressinstitute.org.