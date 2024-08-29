The American Press Institute has helped news leaders position their work for their community to get support from potential funders, donors and sponsors.

Here are some resources that may help you:

From others:

  • Join the Lenfest Institute for Local Journalism’s News Philanthropy Network, a community of practice for fundraisers and development professionals in journalism.
  • Follow the work of the Local Media Association’s Lab for Journalism Funding, which guides publishers to explore journalism funded by philanthropy.

Reimagine local opinion journalism by partnering with philanthropy

