The American Press Institute has helped news leaders position their work for their community to get support from potential funders, donors and sponsors.
Here are some resources that may help you:
- How to navigate 5 misconceptions about grants to support your journalism
- 4 tips for finding alignment with funders to support journalism
- The pros and cons of building a local media collaborative
- How the Post and Courier raised more than $1 million for a South Carolina-wide investigative fund and Education Lab
- How the Winnipeg Free Press is building community and fundraising capacity
- 6 live journalism event ideas you can replicate in your community, plus a workbook to execute your idea, and tips for leveraging partnerships and sponsorships for journalism events
From others:
- Join the Lenfest Institute for Local Journalism’s News Philanthropy Network, a community of practice for fundraisers and development professionals in journalism.
- Follow the work of the Local Media Association’s Lab for Journalism Funding, which guides publishers to explore journalism funded by philanthropy.
- Reimagine local opinion journalism by partnering with philanthropy. Use these resources to get started.
- Get inspired with examples of philanthropy + local opinion journalism
- Gather research on why philanthropy + local opinion journalism makes sense
- Use these resources to make a case for “reimagined opinion” to potential supporters