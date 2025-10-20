Veteran journalist Robyn Tomlin has been named the American Press Institute’s next executive director. Tomlin, who will start Dec. 1, will lead API’s work to accelerate innovation, sustainability and trust in local news.
Tomlin joins API after more than three decades in journalism and media leadership, most recently serving as chief news and membership officer at McClatchy, where she managed editorial and audience strategy across 30 local news organizations, including The Miami Herald and The Kansas City Star. She previously held senior leadership roles at The News & Observer, The Dallas Morning News, Pew Research Center, Digital First Media and The New York Times Regional Media Group.
“This is a pivotal moment for journalism,” Tomlin said. “As local news organizations continue to transform how they serve their communities, API’s role as the industry’s solutions lab — turning research and experimentation into practical training and tools — has never been more vital. I’m honored to help lead this next chapter and support the journalists and business leaders building a more resilient, trusted future for local news.”
A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Tomlin is known for uniting teams around mission-driven journalism and spearheading initiatives focused on audience engagement, AI enablement and leadership development. She has served as a trainer and coach in leadership and transformation programs such as API’s Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program and the Media Transformation Challenge program.
“I’m thrilled to be welcoming Robyn to the American Press Institute, and I’m confident she will be an extremely effective executive director from day one,” said Danielle Coffey, president and CEO of the News/Media Alliance. “Her extensive experience leading newsrooms of all sizes and her undeniable passion for the health of journalism make her a perfect fit for what API can accomplish.” The News/Media Alliance is the largest nonprofit trade association in the U.S. representing the news media industry, and it is the parent organization of API.
Tomlin steps into the role at a time when API’s mission has never been more essential. The organization’s work to strengthen quality journalism — and help it grow and evolve amid rapid change — remains vital to ensuring communities across America continue to be well served by trusted, relevant news organizations.
About the American Press Institute
The American Press Institute supports local and community-based media through research, programs, and products that foster healthy, responsive, and resilient news organizations. API envisions an inclusive democracy and society, where communities have the news and information they need to thrive. API is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization and is a supporting organization of the News/Media Alliance.
About the News/Media Alliance
The News/Media Alliance is the largest nonprofit trade association representing around 2,200 news, magazine and digital media organizations and their multiplatform businesses in the United States and globally. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance represents the news media industry within Congress, the Administration, and state governments, focusing on ensuring the future of journalism through communication, research, advocacy, and innovation. Information about the News/Media Alliance can be found at www.newsmediaalliance.org.