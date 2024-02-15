OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Translate your message to increase your chances of being heard and understood (American Press Institute)

But did you know: “People don’t quit bad jobs, they quit bad bosses”: How journalists evaluate newsroom leadership (Nieman Lab)

A study of what qualities make an exemplary journalism leader show that journalists value when their boss could do the job they supervise. Journalists largely have a positive view of their leaders, and don’t conflate difficult working conditions in the field as a reflection of their leaders. They didn’t expect their leaders to be able to affect their workload, instead seeing them as guides helping them navigate these challenges. Poor leaders were described as those with poor communication skills and news sense.

API UPDATE

Civic discourse doesn’t end at the ballot box. Here’s why you should plan ahead.



At the American Press Institute, we are placing significant energy in helping newsrooms around a range of election reporting needs. We also look forward to helping media leaders plan ahead — and to imagine what’s possible. What comes after the election results are final? And how do you begin today to bridge the gap between your election reporting and your wider efforts that help people make decisions and thrive? If you are interested in helping your news organization support a healthy democratic culture this election year but also beyond, please reach out to hear how we might help. And if you are interested in partnering or financially supporting such efforts to help local news be a robust force in building healthy democratic culture, please let us know that, too.

How KERA in Dallas used a ‘brackets’ strategy to build audience engagement (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Find people who want to be engaged in your newsletter by using an approach that will encourage your audience to interact with you. Last spring, North Texas public media organization KERA started a new morning newsletter and planned to organically build an engaged subscriber base. They deployed a March Madness-style bracket competitions for the best barbecue and burgers in the area, encouraging their audience to vote and prompting them to sign up for the newsletter. Both brackets brought in more than 10,000 responses and 1,182 newsletter sign-ups.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

7 reasons digital news subscriptions are stagnating (International News Media Association)

Although an INMA benchmark study shows that the volume and revenue of digital subscriptions slowed in 2023, this year is packed with newsworthy events — the elections, the Olympics and other sporting events — that publications can take advantage of if they have a healthy subscription funnel. Greg Piechota advises that news outlets assess whether they have an ignorance of reader needs, a small engaged base, few conversion opportunities, perceived lack of value, cumbersome sign-up processes, high churn rates or a lack of impact so that they can strengthen their subscription experience.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How an ethic of care can heal the harms of journalism (Nieman Lab)

Shrinking news readership can often be attributed to readers turning away from traditional outlets that they find alienating or untrustworthy, and repairing and rebuilding those relationships isn’t easy work. Researchers who partnered with Trusting News noted journalists found success in connecting with disengaged communities through a framework of care ethics, which prioritizes intentional and active outreach to and nourishing of alienated groups. It also includes being mindful of word choices and avoiding polarizing or overgeneralizing language; covering more positive stories; and even just listening — more than two-thirds of research participants who met one-on-one with journalists reported feeling the conversations had built trust.

OFFSHORE

This nonprofit is using virtual reality to train Ukrainian journalists to cover the war safely (Reuters Institute)

The Russian invasion of Ukraine turned Ukrainian lifestyle correspondents into war reporters overnight as they cover conflict and report from the frontlines. Support and training nonprofit 2402 Foundation runs safety training for journalists working in Ukraine, where 69 media workers have been killed and many have no conflict experience. The training includes role-play, hands-on first aid skills, presentations and workshops, as well as a VR element, which helps immerse journalists in the psychological aspects of conflict reporting and enables them to understand their psychosocial responses to challenging situations.

OFFBEAT

The most civilized place to look at news online? It might be Reddit (Columbia Journalism Review)

Reddit tends to have a bad reputation in news organizations — a decade ago it was known for its trolls, inconsistent moderation and misinformation, culminating in wrongly accusing a student of perpetrating the Boston Marathon bombings. But James Ball notes that browsing strictly moderated subreddits focused on world news, politics, particular nations and specialist topics revealed measured discussion grounded in accurate reporting. Such subreddits don’t allow memes, personal attacks or editorialized titles, effectively banning emotive content and making the forums a place to catch up on the news without delving into why or what it means.

SHAREABLE

How Iowa student journalists saved 2 small-town papers (Inside Higher Ed)

Last fall, the publisher of independent student newspaper The Daily Iowan was approached about purchasing two local weekly papers. The acquisition was a good fit — the weeklies cover communities within 30 minutes of Iowa’s flagship university. The Iowan is one of the largest newspapers in the state, with an audience of 50,000, and run by 100 student employees and a small professional staff. Journalism students who don’t work for the Iowan now have more opportunities to work for the weeklies, as well. The arrangement could be a model to reinvent university partnerships with local media.