Yoni Greenbaum, an experienced journalist, executive and entrepreneur, will join the American Press Institute as vice president of product strategy. He brings almost 30 years of news media experience to API, and he most recently served as chief operating officer at Lehigh Valley Public Media and chief content officer at PBS 39, both in Bethlehem, Pa.
“Yoni’s local news roots, public media leadership and sharp understanding of product strategy and revenue generation provide a crucial combination for API — especially in an evolving journalism and nonprofit landscape,” said Samantha Ragland, senior vice president of journalism strategy and interim executive director. “As public media faces challenges and democracy demands stronger support systems, Yoni’s presence ensures API’s offerings remain relevant and resonant for the journalists and organizations we serve.”
As vice president of product strategy, Greenbaum will manage well-established products, including Metrics For News and Source Matters, and seek to expand their presence in news organizations while improving user experience.
“This role is right at the sweet spot of where I’ve been focusing for my whole career: supporting journalists, closely tying product strategy to mission and building tools that are truly rooted in the realities of newsrooms,” Greenbaum said. “It’s a real privilege to be joining such a smart, mission-driven team, and I’m looking forward to working with newsroom leaders around the country who are doing the hard work of building strong journalism and truly connecting with their communities every day.”
Before his recent executive roles, Greenbaum led newsroom transformation at the Philadelphia Inquirer and community engagement at NBCUniversal.
Greenbaum, a repeat Emmy and Murrow Award winner, was a Public Media Editorial Integrity and Leadership Fellow in 2019, selected to join the prestigious group by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.
Greenbaum will begin his role with the American Press Institute on Aug. 4.
