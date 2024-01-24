OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: She started an aid network for laid-off journalists and it spread like wildfire (Poynter)

But did you know: A shrinking path: Ten young journalists open up about their struggles to break into the news industry (Reuters Institute)

Young journalists from around the world are struggling with similar issues — the cost of a journalism education, the decline in internships and other entry-level opportunities, low pay and long hours. Many feel that they have to move away from home, or even abroad, for more opportunities, and several think that only journalists from wealthy backgrounds have a real opportunity to make it. They all say that the job application process is time-consuming and demoralizing.

+ Noted: L.A. Times to lay off at least 115 people in the newsroom (Los Angeles Times); Condé Nast union workers walk out following layoff announcement (Axios); Oscar nomination for ’20 Days in Mariupol’ is a first for the Associated Press (AP News); The 19th is building a network for more equitable news (The 19th); Charles Osgood, veteran CBS newsman and longtime host of “Sunday Morning,” dies at 91 (CBS News); apply to the IWMF’s Newsroom Safety Across America training in Arizona by Jan. 30 (IWMF)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Counter news fatigue by explaining the value behind your journalism (Trusting News)

News fatigue is on the rise. Journalists feel it, and research clearly shows it: The news is making people feel worse, and that’s causing more and more people to avoid it. As journalists, we have a unique opportunity to help people find a middle ground through all of this — to stay informed without being totally consumed and alarmed by updates.

Adding context about the importance and relevance of news coverage can help your audience decide which news to consume and which to tune out. In 2022, the Christian Science Monitor started sharing the larger context behind their news coverage by adding value labels to stories, letting users pick stories that align with the values most important to them. Some of the labels include: freedom, balance, community, equity, joy, respect.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Media companies should turn to the Three R’s in order to navigate the tech landscape (Fast Company)

For media companies trying to decouple their work from Big Tech, there are a new “Three R’s” — reducing reliance, recycling data, and reusing/revisiting old revenue streams — that they can use to find their footing. Reducing reliance means counting less on social media for audience reach. Recycling data means focusing on collecting and using first-party data, such as emails collected for your newsletter. And reusing existing revenue streams means looking at older models of income like events, subscriptions and premium advertising.

OFFSHORE

In Iran, journalism is still alive but hanging by a thread (New Lines Magazine)

Iran is currently one of the worst countries in the world for journalists, and President Ebrahim Raisi seems on a mission to make it the most inhospitable country for reporters in the world. Nearly 100 journalists have been arrested since the eruption of womens’ rights protests, and the government has intervened in staffing decisions and private news outlets. One reporter was sentenced to six months in jail for criticizing a local prayer leader on social media. The government is in the process of gathering data on journalists in order to issue “official” press ID cards.

OFFBEAT

How podcast networks are testing AI tools for faster translation, ad sales (Digiday)

The podcast network iHeartMedia has begun using AI to present their shows in different languages by having AI tools transcribe, translate and voice the shows. While the project is still early, the hope is that it will help “internationalize” a medium that has been very US-based. Meanwhile, Acast is using an AI-powered tool to group podcasts into categories based on listenership, allowing them to sell a package of ad spots to meet advertisers’ specific needs.

SHAREABLE

After a bleak turn for The Baltimore Sun, independent outlets see a surge in subscribers and attention (Nieman Lab)

Since news broke that The Baltimore Sun has been bought by a Sinclair executive, subscriptions to the start-up news outlet The Baltimore Banner have surged, and website traffic has doubled. The Banner is highlighting its independence and local roots as selling points for its work. One question that remains to be seen is whether subscribers will keep paying once their six-month for $1 promo rate expires and the price rises to $20 for four weeks. Black-led newspaper Baltimore Beat also launched a fundraiser in response to the Sun’s new leadership.