OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Journalists give industry mixed reviews on newsroom diversity (Pew Research Center)

But did you know: Investigative newsrooms don’t reflect communities they cover (Los Angeles Times)

A survey of investigative newsrooms by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists found that 60% of investigative journalists are white. The survey also found that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are overrepresented in investigative newsrooms, while Black, Hispanic, Middle Eastern and Indigenous people are underrepresented. The report notes that imbalances in representation impact the newsrooms’ abilities to “accurately reflect and address the concerns of diverse communities.”

+ Noted: Cheddar, the ‘CNBC for millennials,’ furloughs workers (The New York Times); Embattled boss Richard ‘Mad Dog’ Beckman is out at The Messenger (The Daily Beast); Carlos Watson’s Ozy Media lawsuit accuses Ben Smith, BuzzFeed and Semafor of stealing trade secrets (Variety)

API UPDATE

How The Atlanta Journal-Constitution used iPads to move readers away from print (The Lenfest Institute)

In an effort to transition some committed print readers to digital subscriptions, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution loaned iPads to subscribers and offered readers training on how to use them. The cost of the iPad plus all associated accessories was $350 and the annual cost of delivering a daily newspaper was about $300 per subscriber, meaning the cost of the iPad would be recouped in the second year. The subscribers who opted to receive the iPad were more likely to remain digital-only subscribers than those who declined.

This case study is part of Beyond Print, a program created by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism and the American Press Institute to help guide publishers away from print-centric revenue models toward a sustainable digital future.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Months after Maui wildfires brought death and devastation, Honolulu Civil Beat remains committed (Poynter)

After deadly wildfires devastated the island of Maui in August, nonprofit newsroom Honolulu Civil Beat switched its focus from longform journalism to breaking news. Five months later, Civil Beat has established a bureau on Maui and is still publishing stories on the fires at least weekly. The stories cover a slew of angles, from legislative follow-ups to the impact on the electrical grid to investigations into developers looking for fire-related subsidies. The team has also pursued two ongoing projects — one that explores the survivors who are rebuilding, and the other that memorializes everyone who died in the fires.

OFFSHORE

News for All explores how journalism can fix its trust issues (Journalism.co.uk)

In the UK, the News for All project is a collaboration between the BBC and the Welsh media group Media Cymru. The group is focused on how marginalized communities view the media industry, with a particular focus on how public media is often viewed as an extension of the state, is not really meant for them, and often has a negative impact rather than a positive one in their lives. The project involves a series of in-person community-led events that emphasizes the stories of groups that have been overlooked or harmed by the media.

OFFBEAT

X once again adds headlines to article links — but with tiny text (The Verge)

X (formerly Twitter) has added headlines back to article links, although in a different format. Instead of a full text box below the picture, the headline appears in a small font overlaid at the bottom of the graphic. If the headline is more than one line, it is cut off with an ellipsis. The headlines were removed last year because CEO Elon Musk felt they made the site look cleaner, but many users complained that it was harder to know what you were clicking on.

SHAREABLE

A look at impactful investigative journalism from every state in 2023 (X, @joey_cranney)

In this thread, Joseph Cranney, an investigative reporter at The Times-Picayune and co-founder of Local Matters, highlighted a piece of investigative journalism from every U.S. state. “It’s easy to treat the media as a punching bag. But look to the nation’s local newsrooms. For little money or recognition, reporters in 2023 stood up to power brokers who tried to bully them into silence, exposed corrupt officials and even saved lives,” he wrote.