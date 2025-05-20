The American Press Institute and News Revenue Hub will collaborate in 2025 to develop research, training and experiment opportunities that help local news leaders earn new revenue in the evolving information landscape.
The collaboration combines strengths of both organizations. The American Press Institute is a trusted adviser to and convener of news leaders across editorial and business functions of local media, with experience in research, training and experiment grants for challenges facing the news landscape. News Revenue Hub has helped newsrooms raise more than $130 million, with expertise in how news organizations can earn diverse support from all members of a community.
Opportunities will support the development of revenue at both commercial and nonprofit local and community-based media.
Programming will involve both publicly available training, including webinars, and resources for the field, such as those from API’s work with influencer collaborations.
“The expertise of the News Revenue Hub complements our current offerings, and this collaboration will encourage smart experimentation that builds sound revenue strategies for news organizations across platforms and business models,” said Michael D. Bolden, API’s Executive Director and CEO.
Research, training and experiment opportunities will be informed by the needs and perceived opportunities for new revenue from past API program participants. News Revenue Hub, too, will bring expertise from its work, including in news organization consulting and staff experience in developing social video and audience revenue.
“We are eager to collaborate with API to help newsrooms better connect with their communities on the multiple platforms where people are consuming local news and information,” said Mary Walter-Brown, Hub Founder and CEO. “Together, we hope to test and replicate strategies that successfully reach and serve new audiences, and unlock new revenue streams.”
The collaboration will include joint webinars, surveys and research, content sharing, coaching for newsrooms, and experiments that inform newsroom revenue strategies.
Sign up for updates on this work. For more information, contact Kevin Loker, senior director of program operations and partnerships at API, at kevin.loker@pressinstitute.org or Sarah Bishop Woods, chief of staff at News Revenue Hub, at sarah@fundjournalism.org .
About the American Press Institute
The American Press Institute supports local and community-based media through research, programs, and products that foster healthy, responsive, and resilient news organizations. API envisions an inclusive democracy and society, where communities have the news and information they need to thrive. API is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization affiliated with the News/Media Alliance.
About News Revenue Hub
News Revenue Hub is dedicated to helping news organizations build financial sustainability. Whether a newsroom is a for-profit or nonprofit, building more reliable revenue streams is crucial to success. To-date, the Hub has helped digital newsrooms raise $130 million in volunteer contributions.
As a mission-driven nonprofit, the News Revenue Hub is committed to helping newsrooms serve and empower their communities. Through capacity-building services in audience development, membership programs, editorial product consultation, and industry-leading service metrics, the News Revenue Hub partners with newsrooms to provide best practices, strategies, and tools to create holistic, loyal relationships between audiences and the journalists that serve them.