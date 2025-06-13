Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that “The Business of History Is Booming,” noting a 70% surge between 2013 and 2023 in books published about historical figures and events. At the brand heritage and archives agency History Factory, we’ve observed numerous signals and data points confirming that people of all ages are increasingly drawn to history and nostalgia.

Leveraging brand heritage has been shown to significantly boost ad effectiveness. In particular, childhood nostalgia drives brand loyalty, with many adults willing to pay a premium to bring back favorite products from their pasts. Meanwhile, streaming platforms are brimming with history- and nostalgia-themed content — think Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, Stranger Things and The Crown. The same is true in audio, where top podcasts include Stuff You Should Know, Stuff You Missed in History Class, Acquired and How I Built This with Guy Raz.

Local media’s deep-rooted connection to the identities of the communities it serves offers a unique advantage in capitalizing on this widespread interest in history. The American Press Institute has recognized this trend, highlighting local news organizations that are already leaning in. The Las Vegas Review-Journal partnered with a local museum to turn the city’s mafia lore into a podcast, with spectacular results. Newsday in Long Island began using nostalgia as a subscription driver by revisiting beloved local businesses and landmarks. And in Oklahoma, NPR affiliate KOSU and the Osage News teamed up to develop an ambitious program to educate audiences around the release of the 2024 film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

These success stories are among the reasons API recently convened the Local News Summit, focused on local identity, history and sustainability. At the gathering, I shared a few practical insights with newsroom leaders about how to make the most of the public’s growing appetite for the past.

Step 1: Choose topics with legs

As the trusted experts on their communities, local newsrooms are uniquely equipped to identify themes, subjects and issues that resonate deeply with their audiences. During the session I led at the API summit, one participant described a city’s decades-long battle with a company whose environmental negligence devastated the health of its most vulnerable residents. Another pointed to his South Texas community’s unique perspective on immigration and border security. Yet another reflected on how gentrification — and their city’s explosive growth as a global tourist destination — has transformed a once crime-ridden neighborhood.

What major historical events have shaped your community? These might include the relocation of a corporation or a beloved sports team, a high-profile crime or a landmark legal dispute. These are the kinds of stories that feature compelling characters, dramatic settings and moments of real conflict — high-quality components of storytelling gold. Look for topics that are:

Relevant to your audience and community. Rich in context and supported by archival or anecdotal material. Expandable, meaning they can be repurposed across formats and extended into multipart series.

When you choose stories with depth and dimension, you aren’t just depicting history. You’re also helping your community understand itself.

Step 2: Mine for storytelling golden nuggets

At History Factory, we often talk about what we call golden nuggets — compelling and effective primary source materials that are essential assets for powerful documentary-style storytelling. A golden nugget might be a photograph, document or artifact. It could be an old house, a historic business or a community elder. These authentic icons help personalize a story, inspire creative direction and elevate the emotional resonance of a narrative.

One of the richest sources for golden nuggets is an organization’s archives — and yet I’ve been surprised by how many media companies, large and small, have relinquished control of their historical holdings. Whether you’re handing it off to a university, museum or other local institution, transferring custody of your archives is short-sighted. Avoid it if you can. If your materials are already housed elsewhere, make sure a clear agreement outlines ownership, access and stewardship.

An organization’s archives is its inventory of storytelling potential and institutional memory. In a time when credibility and authenticity are paramount, golden nuggets spark interest, deepen trust and awaken nostalgia.

For media organizations, few assets are more valuable than a well-maintained archives. But what if you don’t have one or your archival materials are scattered, incomplete or hard to access?

Start by inventorying what you do have, including old editions, photo negatives, newsroom ephemera or even oral histories from long-serving staff.

Partner with local libraries, universities or historical societies to identify shared resources.

Don’t overlook funding: Grants can provide support to assess, digitize or grow your archival holdings. Treat this work not as a side project but as a strategic investment.

The more accessible and organized your archives, the richer your storytelling will be and the greater your return.

Step 3: Find the hook to productize and monetize

By now, you’ve identified newsworthy topics from your community’s history and uncovered the golden nuggets that bring those stories to life. The next step is to evaluate your options and determine the best path forward. One key question to ask: What timely hook can make this story especially relevant right now?

One answer: Anniversaries are among the most effective editorial opportunities when trading in history-based storytelling. Whether it’s the anniversary of a major local event or a broader national or global milestone with local ties, such a moment offers a natural inflection point to explore the past, assess the present and consider the future. For instance, 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the United States, the 150th anniversary of the telephone and the 25th anniversary of 9/11. All of these events can be thoughtfully connected to local narratives.

With a relevant topic, rich storytelling material and a timely hook in hand, you now have the raw ingredients to develop historical programming that resonates. From here, think about ways to repurpose content into multiple products, explore funding and distribution partnerships, and build monetization strategies. Look again at the examples of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Newsday and the partnership between KOSU and Osage News. Each leaned into stories it was uniquely positioned to tell. Each used partnerships to expand its reach and diversify its content. And each found ways to turn storytelling into revenue.

While there is growing awareness of history’s popularity — and a surge in specific forms of nostalgia tied to how people are processing today’s world — our fascination with real-life events remains timeless. Stories from our communities’ pasts serve as lenses through which we examine what has changed, what has endured and what those patterns might reveal about the future. With strong research, imaginative storytelling and entrepreneurial drive, local news outlets can harness this enduring interest to remain vibrant, relevant and sustainable.

Jason Dressel is CEO of History Factory, the brand heritage and archives agency that works with the world’s best companies to use their history and heritage to drive measurable business results. Since 1979, clients have turned to History Factory for research and insights, award-winning creative work and archives management to preserve memory, strengthen culture and bolster brands.