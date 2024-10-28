Local news organizations work hard to document and uncover information that residents of their communities need to make decisions and thrive. This is especially true in a major election year like this one, when national and local media alike will rightly emphasize the ballot box — but democracy requires much more than voting.

Some newsrooms face the added pressure of having to think about ways to “capture the bump” — the rise in engagement that sometimes occurs in campaign season. If audiences are here for elections and campaign stories, the thinking goes, we must find new content engaging enough to keep them.

While news organizations focus on the Nov. 5 vote, how might this coverage prepare for the work to come after? How does that energy build to something more robust and sustained?

Use this post-election programming checklist

Here are some discussion points aimed at making post-election programming go a little more smoothly:

Are we interpreting our election bump (if there was one) with precision?

How can we help people be civically engaged beyond casting their ballot?

What content should we offer to people who are exhausted by politics?

Are we gathering lessons for next time?

4 ways election engagement can lead to longer-term relationships

At our 2024 API Local News Summit on Elections, Trust and Democracy, we imagined how local media’s work this year might lead to greater relationships after the results are final. We asked four summit participants to expand on the work they’re doing in this space:

What others are doing