There was no question that misinformation would re-emerge during this election cycle, but the flurry of falsehoods that took hold following the two hurricane disasters reveals how prevalent a problem it remains. Foreign actors continue to fuel the spread of misinformation on U.S. social media platforms where fact-checking teams have been slashed — and generative AI makes it easier and cheaper than ever.

While news organizations may have worked earlier this year to inoculate their audience against common misinformation campaigns, experts fear that day-of targeted campaigns fueled by AI may prevent voters from heading to the polls. That was the case during the New Hampshire primaries, when a call from deep-faked Joe Biden instructed voters not to cast a ballot in the primary.

Misinformation is one more thing election reporting teams need to account for, especially during Election Day and through the time it takes to determine the winners. Plan ahead by determining how your team will address misinformation when it pops up, start preparing your audiences for how you anticipate news about races will be reported and start making connections with local officials and experts who can help debunk rumors in real time.

Five ways to help your team stay ahead of misinformation

1. Work through this quick checklist with your team. Here are five points of discussion to have with your election team ahead of Nov. 5 to ensure everyone is on the same page about how to address, navigate or report on misinformation in the field.

2. Consider the language you use in your election reporting. The Associated Press details how it uses explanatory journalism to educate the public about how it calls races — one source of confusion and misinformation in the 2020 elections. Pulling back the curtain and being transparent about your coverage using clear, concise language may help reduce the unintended spread of misinformation.

3. Be prepared to identify misinformation about voting technicalities as it arises. This media guide to reporting on elections, spearheaded by a former NPR reporter, can help election reporters have a firm grasp on the intricacies of the voting process — and more easily spot and debunk misconceptions.

4. Keep tabs on AI-fueled rumors. In a recent series with API, the Associated Press detailed how it identifies the use of artificial intelligence to spread misleading information.

5. Monitor non-English misinformation spreading in your communities — or partner with organizations that do. Fake news is an ecosystem, so it may manifest in languages and on platforms or topics you might not be aware of. Keep an eye out for misinformation in other languages and be prepared to address it — or partner with an organization like Factchequeado that is already doing the work.