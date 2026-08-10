The American Press Institute is hosting a Local News Summit on Oct. 6-7 in Boise, Idaho, to identify and advance solutions that help local news leaders design experiences and products that encourage individual and community well-being.

Technology offers incredible benefits, such as connection across distances, increased self-expression and knowledge sharing. At the same time, many Americans are growing tired of an “always on” or “plugged in” culture, and are increasingly aware that mental health struggles and polarization seem tied to technology use. And journalists themselves know the challenges of constant alerts, the addictive draw of social media and 24-hour access for sources.

As Americans explore ways of “unplugging” in their lives, how does journalism fit in? How can local and community-based media acknowledge this trend and continue to inform and equip citizens? The answers matter both to democracy and the sustainability of journalism.

The API Local News Summit on News Avoidance and Digital Wellness will explore:

Innovative ways local media are aligning with a growing desire to go offline, such as in-person events, strategic uses of print, or digital products that respect users’ time and dignity

Frameworks from outside of journalism to understand “digital wellness,” individual health and how to advance social good through offline means

Untapped potential to demonstrate local media as an adaptive ally to community well-being — and to model values that help its employees, too

API Local News Summits are highly participatory, invitation-based events that provide a collaborative space for media leaders to surface solutions that help their organizations survive and thrive. Attendance is limited to approximately 60 diverse local media decision-makers and experts from outside of journalism, all of whom are actively working on the challenge and willing to share what they’ve learned (both successes and failures).

Our participant limit encourages actionable ideas in an environment that facilitates open discussion. The peer network created through this summit will receive follow-up support from API after the news leaders return home and as part of programming API plans around this topic.

While our summits are invitation-based, we want to grow this network.

If you are in a local or community-centered news organization and are thinking about how news avoidance is shaping the future of local news and what that might look like, we encourage you to apply for a remaining spot by Monday, Aug. 17.

Job titles for suggested attendees include, as examples: Publisher, Executive Director, Founder, Editor-in-Chief, Chief Content Officer, News Director, Chief Product Officer, Newsletter Editor, Community Engagement Editor. Locally-focused creators and independent journalists, whether collaborating with local media on these themes or working on them separately, are also encouraged to apply.

Due to space and to prioritize learning and exchange among news leaders, please note that seats are limited for journalism support organizations and researchers.

Support for 2026 API Local News Summits is made possible by a range of sponsors and supporters. MacArthur Foundation, our Summit Guardian, is helping make travel accessible to a diverse range of journalists and news leaders attending this convening. Regional Champions also support and ensure representation: LOR Foundation for the Mountain West and the Wallace House Center for Journalists at the University of Michigan for the Great Lakes region.

Support from the SciLine and Agora Journalism Center will help keep this event accessible and expand public-facing resources produced from this gathering.

Have questions? Reach out to the API summit team at events@pressinstitute.org.