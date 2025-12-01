API year in review 2025

Welcome to API’s Year in Review! It’s been a busy year for us: we held three API Local News Summits, built out a comprehensive guide to partnering with influencers, encouraged experiments with grants and cohorts, and supported news organizations with our products. API team members have also been sharing their diverse expertise across industry events, training and in writing. Here are some resources we offered to help foster healthy, responsive and resilient news organizations in 2025.

Events, grants and programs

32 grants awarded

to local news organizations:

Here are just a few ways newsroom grantees used these resources in 2025:

23+ events

We brought together industry leaders for three API Local News Summits on:

It’s so easy to go to a conference and forget everything. You guys make it hard to forget.

— Rachel Crosby, The Salt Lake Tribune

We offered 12 free webinars, including two that were a part of API’s collaboration with the News Revenue Hub. Topics included:

We also sponsored eight industry events, including the 26th International Symposium on Online Journalism, the 2025 Student Press Law Center 50th Anniversary, the Collaborative Journalism Summit and a GroundTruth Project News & Brews event.

16 news leaders

shared strategies in the Diversifying Revenue series

In 2025, we concluded the Diversifying Revenue webinar series for Table Stakes alumni, which featured news leaders and organizations that are rethinking how they can bring more value to their organization’s mission and the audiences they serve. Highlights from the series included: