News organizations are finding success in uniting generations by revisiting and reframing community history, but they’re also seeing the value of putting younger generations in the driver’s seat. Involving young people in civic discourse is an essential way to shape the future of a community, and newsrooms have the unique ability to serve as convener while gaining valuable insights from facilitating intergenerational discourse.

That’s what CivicLex has learned over the last two years while hosting Civic Expos, town hall-type gatherings at local high schools where students can meet and engage with city and community leaders. A combination of civic education and in-person interaction, writes Haley Wartell, enables students to confidently engage with their community — and offers a coveted space for local leaders to connect with the next generation.

Multigenerational problem solving can be powerful and valuable — as long as mutual understanding and respect is built in. Too often, youth voices are relegated to shaping the future instead of contributing to their communities today, write Mississippi Free Press’ Donna Ladd and Hart Jefferson, who work together to facilitate community problem-solving gatherings.

Giving young people a space to interact with community leaders, and facilitating such gatherings to empower them to lead the conversation, can create a lasting and mutually beneficial feedback loop for newsrooms.

Student-led civic engagement

Young people bring a unique and innovative perspective to local issues because of their ability to dream big and not be tied down by existing systemic expectations, CivicLex’s Haley Wartell writes. Encouraging students to get involved in local civic life can help them develop a sense of belonging and ownership for their community. And an active civic life can empower young people to understand and lead the change they want to see — a mindset that will surely follow them into adulthood.

Local news has a stake in youth civic engagement, not only as a new way to engage with younger audiences but as a way to help shape the future of the community it covers.

Here are some tips she shares for facilitating a successful student-led town hall:

They’re hosted at the individual schools during the school day. Bringing these local leaders to a familiar space empowers students to be more confident and have more frank conversations.

The Expos aren’t too big. These aren’t district-wide events, making them more manageable and giving students more space to have those one-on-one conversations.

Garner direct student input. We’ve seen the power of organizations that bring not only fun tabling supplies, but also an activity where students feel their voices are heard. For example, our local writing center takes ideas for new classes to offer.

Newsrooms can similarly leverage their connections with local organizations and leaders to engage with students. Start with approachable opportunities like sending the email of a local judge to a student who is interested in learning more about the justice system or collaborating with a teacher to host a panel about housing in their classroom. Our experience is that if you make yourself available as a trusted, unbiased resource for community knowledge, teachers and students will reach out.

Overcoming assumptions in multigenerational problem-solving

Mississippi Free Press’ Donna Ladd met Hart Jefferson, at the time a high schooler, during an event that brings together community members to brainstorm solutions to local challenges. Today they facilitate these Solutions Circles together.

For us, Ladd writes, we knew one of our biggest hurdles to success would be challenging the assumptions, both spoken and unspoken, we held for others. And in the case of Hart and me, and those we represent, the generational assumptions we held would either stall our work or encourage it.

Here’s what they learned over the past three years of gathering multigenerational problem-solvers.