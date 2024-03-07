OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Facebook will remove its News tab and stop paying publishers for news (The Verge)

But did you know: LinkedIn doubles down on news as social rivals retreat (Axios)

LinkedIn works with more than 400 news publishers globally to optimize their content across the business networking platform, and is promoting efforts to drive traffic to publishers — it’s the only social media platform that has increased traffic referrals to news sites over the past three years. LinkedIn focuses on promoting business and professional content from journalists and media outlets to engage users. It is also working to expand its advertising partnerships with LinkedIn podcasts and videos..

+ Noted: Investigative teams lack diversity per NAHJ study (Editor & Publisher); Learn how journalists can protect themselves online at March 8 webinar (National Press Club); WBUR weighs hiring freeze, job cuts as advertising revenue plummets (The Boston Globe); Submit published or broadcast entries that embody their coverage of threats to the nation’s democracy, especially to Black life in America, for a chance to be awarded the $10k Vernon Jarrett Medal for Journalistic Excellence by March 8 (Morgan State University)

API UPDATE

American Press Institute expands collaboration with AP, launches election coverage webinar series

The American Press Institute is expanding its collaboration with The Associated Press to provide a series of monthly webinars to local media leaders and journalists in the months leading up to the 2024 U.S. elections. The two organizations will also develop and share practical resources throughout the year to support news organizations’ evolving needs around local elections and democracy. The seven-part webinar series will run on the last Thursday of each month from March through September.

How The Fayetteville Observer’s engagement work is giving Black professional women a chance to shine (Better News)

The Fayetteville Observer wanted to build truly meaningful engagement with Black professional women who were doing a lot of work to make the community better but not having their stories told. The outlet worked with Black women-owned businesses to host and cater a series of listening sessions for Black women who had been gifted digital subscriptions. The Observer found success by asking the women to invite a friend, let attendees dictate the agenda and encourage ongoing conversation in a private Facebook group. The efforts helped diversify the Observer’s news coverage, and spun off a networking group and community events for Black women.

+ How local news organizations are improving coverage for Latinx communities (Better News)

REVENUE ROUNDUP

CNN was the fastest-growing top ten news website in January (Press Gazette)

Visits to CNN’s website were up 7% in January, making it the fastest-growing top 10 news website in the world. The Guardian and MSN saw the second and third most growth in January, respectively. In 2023, all of the top ten news sites saw drops in website traffic, although The Guardian and The New York Times lost less than one percent of their traffic throughout the year.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How the Toronto Star uses promotional emails to grow their lists fast (Inbox Collective)

When David Topping started running the Toronto Star’s newsletter program in 2018, he quickly realized he needed a new way to get people to subscribe to their newsletters. The Star had a large database of emails from people who had signed up for various subscription options, and Topping started emailing that list whenever a new newsletter launched. Keys to get people to subscribe include using a one-click sign-up button, spelling out the purpose of the newsletter and making it urgent.

OFFSHORE

Palestinians struggle to connect and get news amid digital shutdowns in Gaza (Reuters Institute)

Internet service in Gaza has declined by 80 to 90% following the Israeli invasion, creating extreme challenges to sharing and receiving vital information. Because Israel controls internet infrastructure in Gaza, organizations that help communities in crisis navigate digital shutdowns such as Access Now say the usual workarounds aren’t effective. Adding to the challenge is the lack of functional devices such as phones or laptops as many residents have lost them while fleeing, or can’t charge them regularly. The primary source of news is now radio, and those with phones are turning to Telegram, where neighborhood-based channels are used to connect with loved ones and share vital updates.

OFFBEAT

Using Reddit as a journalist (Study Hall)

Journalists are learning to navigate Reddit for story ideas and sources, especially as they shift away from X, formerly Twitter. Reddit is most effective for reporting on niche, local or “very online” stories over breaking news or expert opinions, and reporters should follow some rules of etiquette, which can change depending on the subreddit. Overall, reporters advise “lurking” in a subreddit to get a feel of the community before reaching out to relevant users directly — posting that you’re looking for sources is frowned upon. Transparency is key when reaching out to a user, and fact checking is especially important since Reddit users are anonymous.

SHAREABLE

How civic language unites, divides, and motivates American voters (Philanthropy for Active Civic Engagement)

PACE’s 2024 Civic Language Perceptions Project explores peoples’ perceptions of language used in civic engagement and democracy work. A full report will be released later this year, but major findings note that Americans feel mostly positive about civic terms. In fact, perceptions of civic terms generally trended more positive from 2021 to 2023 — 20% more people perceived the word “liberty” as positive in 2023, and 17% more felt “citizen” and “belonging” were positive. The only word with a more negative connotation from 2021 to 2023 was “diversity.”