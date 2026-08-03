Local news doesn’t have to address community challenges alone

This week’s action: Identify a topic, experiment or challenge that could benefit from collaborating with researchers.

Try this

Start here: Identify a topic or challenge that you could use an outside perspective on. This could be an area of coverage that’s lacking, an audience you’re struggling to engage, an impact metric you’d like to study or an experiment you’ve been meaning to try.

Take action: List three benefits the collaboration would bring to your organization. Perhaps a collaboration outside of journalism will help you surface new information, offer new frameworks or approaches, or provide extra bandwidth and support.

Reflect: Collaborating with non-news experts or researchers is a two-way street — both parties should inform each other’s work. What insights or benefits would a collaborator gain from exploring this topic or challenge with you?

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