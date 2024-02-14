OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The death of the Washington bureau (Columbia Journalism Review)

But did you know: How a Mississippi news site declared the national local (Nieman Lab)

The Mississippi Free Press is a digital nonprofit news outlet focused on Jackson, Mississippi, but it decided over the weekend to cover former President Trump’s comments about not defending NATO allies from attacks from Russia. “We may be a local Mississippi outlet, but this is important. It should be leading every newspaper in the country,” editor Ashton Pittman tweeted. The site has recently decided to add a national news section, partly driven by an Associated Press feed, in an effort to offer an expansive view of things that are relevant to Mississippians.

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Examine word choice (especially in headlines) to avoid polarization (Trusting News)

We know from research that simple word choices and framing can convey a sense of where the journalists are coming from and how they feel about the sources and ideas presented in their stories. This is true especially when it comes to election coverage. An example: Newsrooms we’ve worked with have heard feedback that certain words and headline framings — like presenting that two different candidates are “battling” — can send a signal that journalists are trying to feed into the country’s increasing polarization.

One idea is to use the subhead to highlight opposition views. Using subheads to highlight the pros and cons of an issue or viewpoint can be one good way to show fairness in coverage of a topic. This allows for people to see this information right away, instead of leaving readers guessing if it is included or hoping they read it further down the page of the story.

Table Stakes alumni, apply for a virtual bootcamp on designing and facilitating meetings for equity

Applications are open for a 4-part virtual bootcamp for Table Stakes alumni, led by the National Equity Project and brought to you by the American Press Institute. The program will help news organizations expand their approaches to meaningful collaboration by learning how to effectively engage groups while supporting social-emotional well-being in and out of the newsroom. Apply by March 1.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to work with a local artist to design merch for your newsroom (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

Creating a locally designed T-shirt or other merch can be a good way to collaborate with your community and generate revenue, but it can be a daunting journey. News outlets that have successfully collaborated with local artists said that creating early deadlines and clear expectations with the artists is key to a successful partnership. For simplicity, they all paid their artists a flat fee or stipend, rather than a cut of the profits, and used print-on-demand services to make production and shipping smoother.

OFFSHORE

Russia is boosting calls for ‘civil war’ over Texas border crisis (Wired)

A Russian disinformation campaign is using both real people and bots to sow discord about the Texas border. State-run media outlets have been stoking disagreement between Texas’s governor and the president, and suggested that Texas “declare independence” from the United States, leading to a civil war. An investigation by Wired found several accounts that purported to be Texas-based but appear to be Russian-run social media accounts pushing “free Texas” narratives.

OFFBEAT

Famed climate scientist wins million-dollar verdict against right-wing bloggers (The Washington Post)

Climate scientist Michael Mann won a defamation lawsuit against two right-wing bloggers who claimed in posts in 2021 that he had manipulated data in his research. The bloggers also compared Mann to Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky, a convicted child molester; Mann was also working at Penn State at the time. Mann was awarded more than $1 million in punitive damages but only $2 for actual losses.

SHAREABLE

One Utah paper is making money with a novel idea: print (Poynter)

Utah’s Deseret News has begun publishing a free print product every month — a compilation of the best journalism from the news outlet’s various platforms. It launched in September and was profitable in October, according to its publisher. The Digest is delivered to 120,000 homes around Salt Lake City, with certain zip codes targeted based on audiences that their advertisers are trying to reach. Publisher Burke Olsen said that a person living in one of the Deseret News’ target counties will receive The Digest about three times a year.

