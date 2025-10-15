AI food for thought

The past week has brought a burst of new insights on how newsrooms are using and can use AI. They focus on some key questions for news leaders considering the role of AI in their work, including:

How others are approaching it. For Editor & Publisher, Bob Sillick takes a look at newsrooms that are leaning into AI, what they’re doing and how they are using it as a tool.

How to navigate its ethics and tools. The Poynter Institute has created an AI Lab to help train journalists, news consumers and philanthropies. “If you’re not learning how to use these tools, you’re going to get duped by people who do,” said Alex Mahadevan, director of Poynter’s MediaWise program.

How the public views AI. A new study from the Reuters Institute has a section on public opinion about the use of generative AI in journalism, saying people remain cautious about it.

How it will change your newsroom structure. Figuring out who will do what with AI is part of any news leader’s planning process. Cleveland Plain Dealer editor Chris Quinn used a recent column to talk about the evolution of news, and the role of AI. It’s “proving to be a tremendous tool” he said, but “it will, inevitably, result in a newsroom restructuring.” For example, he says, the need for skilled AI prompt writers is already clear.

Finally, an existential question: Where do you stand on AI? If you’re not yet sure about your personal views on AI, this quiz from Bloomberg — What’s your AI-dentity? — might shed some light on your own outlook about its promises, threats and role in society.

News In Focus

Headlines, resources and events aligned with API’s four areas of focus.

Civic Discourse & Democracy

>> Five major broadcast networks say they will not sign new Pentagon press policy (NBC News)

Five major TV networks said yesterday that they will not agree to the Pentagon’s new press policy, joining other major news organizations who say the rules are too restrictive. Fox News is among the networks refusing to sign onto the policy, which says reporters could have their press passes revoked if they publish information that has not been authorized for release by the Defense Department, writes Daniel Arkin.

Related: Why I’m handing in my Pentagon press pass (Tom Bowman, NPR)

—

Culture & Inclusion

>> Exodus of Black journalists at The Washington Post brings fear of silencing voices of diversity (The Philadelphia Tribune)

Karen Attiah’s firing is the latest in a “mass exodus” of Black journalists from The Washington Post, writes O.J. Spivey. The others he spoke with include Joe Davidson, who quit after a column he wrote was spiked as “too opinionated,” even though columns, as he put it, “by definition have opinion and commentary.”

>> WGA urges CBS News staffers to not respond to Bari Weiss info-seeking memo until company provides details on purpose of her email (Variety)

The Writers Guild of America told CBS’ union employees not to respond to a request from the new editor in chief, Bari Weiss, for memos on how they spend their working hours until the network can say whether the answers will serve as “a basis for discipline, discharge, or layoff,” writes Todd Spangler.

—

Community Engagement & Trust

>> How Politico is using text messages to boost engagement on Capitol Hill (Press Gazette)

Politico is sending text messages that sound “personal and urgent” to an invite-only group of lawmakers, Capitol Hill staffers and lobbyists, writes Charlotte Tobitt. “We’re at the top of the stack. We are on their phone lock screens,” said Zach Warmbrodt, Politico’s executive producer for Congress.

—

Revenue & Resilience

>> Postal Service delays are making the already tight newspaper business even harder (CJR)

Significant delays by the U.S. Postal Service have meant subscribers aren’t getting weekly papers on time — sometimes as late as nine weeks, writes Riddhi Setty. She spoke with several editors and publishers who are frustrated by the situation.

—

