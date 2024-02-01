OFF THE TOP

But did you know: How to meet readers where they are (when where they are is offline) (Nieman Lab)

The City, a digital publication in New York City, wanted to create service journalism that would reach offline readers. In partnership with New York University’s Studio 20 masters program, they sent out postcards with information drawn from stories and guides published on the website. They used public data to determine the zip codes with the most heat-related complaints per person, then sent postcards to 1,400 addresses with information on how to get your heat fixed.

+ Noted: Hector Becerra named managing editor of the Los Angeles Times (The Los Angeles Times); The University of Iowa’s independent newspaper has purchased two weekly newspapers near Iowa City (The Daily Iowan); The New York Times is building a team to explore AI in the newsroom (The Verge); Applications for the IWMF and Georgia News Collaborative Newsroom Safety Across America initiative in Georgia are open through 2/14. Sign up here.

API UPDATE

5 tips to build local partnerships that give back to your community (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Your local news organization can build stronger communities and publish more diverse reporting through mutually beneficial local partnerships.

The Kansas City Star focused on five steps — listening to their neighbors, identifying community partners, setting expectations and goals for their projects, guarding against extractive behavior, and measuring the impact of the partnerships — as they sought to connect with underserved members of their community.

+ How a DEI task force can help shift perspectives and drive change (Better News)

REVENUE ROUNDUP

New World Press Trends report showcases publishers’ positive outlook amid uncertainty (WAN-IFRA)

In WAN-IFRA’s World Press Trends Outlook 2023-2024 report, publishers from around the world expect their revenue to grow by 19% in 2024. This is based on the expectation that investment in new revenue streams will begin to pay off. Publishers expect 43% of their revenue to come from advertising, and just over one-third from reader revenue.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The New York Times is introducing a new format to its byline pages (The New York Times)

The New York Times has updated its byline pages to share more information about its journalists in order to “bolster trust with readers by letting them know who we are and how we work.” These “enhanced bios” include a description of a journalist’s beat or focus, professional and personal background, and a personal statement of how this journalist upholds the guidelines outlined in the Times’s Ethical Journalism Handbook.

OFFSHORE

Mexican leak of journalists’ personal data raises security worries (Reuters)

Earlier this week, Mexican authorities disclosed that government computers were recently hacked, exposing the personal information of more than 250 journalists, including addresses and copies of IDs and passports. Officials say that someone with a Spanish IP address used a former government employee’s account to access the data. The journalists’ data had been provided to the office of the president as part of a vetting process for reporters to participate in the president’s morning press briefing.

OFFBEAT

The sleepy Copyright Office in the middle of a high-stakes clash over AI (The New York Times)

The Library of Congress’s Copyright Office is in the middle of a review of copyright law and how it will impact the progress of artificial intelligence. The agency has said it will put out three reports this year about copyright law and AI, and they are likely to be weighed heavily in court proceedings related to AI as well as in legislation and regulation. A typical review by the Copyright Office generally receives fewer than 20 comments when it solicits input from the public, but its AI review has already received more than 10,000 responses.

SHAREABLE

Painting the ‘big picture’: Why and how LAist tracked Mayor Bass’ big promise on homelessness (Medium, Engagement at LAist)

When she came into office, LA Mayor Karen Bass prioritized homelessness as an issue to tackle — and in surveys with residents, LAist found that this was the major issue for Angelenos as well. So the outlet launched its Promise Tracker, a way of measuring Bass’s vow to house 17,000 people in Los Angeles. They began by choosing six metrics to track homelessness responses and used Flourish to visualize the progress being made. The team also covered stories based on the data first collected for the tracker.