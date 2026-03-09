Read the room — and react to it

In this edition you’ll learn: 3 Hawaiian cultural values that can inspire convening practices

How relational gathering leads to storytelling that better reflects communities

4 ways to use the energy of a convening to guide how you engage

What if facilitators weren’t experts, but apprentices? What if we didn’t treat context as backdrop but instead used it as our guide? This was the focus of the Care Collaboratory’s second convening, where Zanette (Z) Johnson and Yve Susskind explored what it means to design gatherings that are rooted in cultural wisdom and deep attentiveness to place and people.

Drawing on Z’s decades of experience in Native Hawaiian cultural learning contexts, they discussed how values translate into principles and actions, revealing how care emerges with time, presence and relationship building.

Z talked about the Hawaiian Renaissance during the 1970s in which Native Hawaiian communities reclaimed their language and culture following generations of targeted attempts at Indigenous erasure by colonizers. This resurgence in cultural practice opened the path for the flourishing of an Indigenous learning community where Z learned about three cultural values that continue to inspire her practice of convening:

Pono is a dynamic state of being in balance and harmonious with the conditions at hand. Creating a setting that is pono for a group means that a facilitator must sense and respond to that group’s visible and invisible signals to make wise decisions about what is needed.

is a dynamic state of being in balance and harmonious with the conditions at hand. Creating a setting that is pono for a group means that a facilitator must sense and respond to that group’s visible and invisible signals to make wise decisions about what is needed. Makaʻala means being vigilant and watchful as one takes care to integrate and adapt to new information about how the setting is changing. In terms of convening design, this involves updating your mental models to reflect new experiences and understandings.

means being vigilant and watchful as one takes care to integrate and adapt to new information about how the setting is changing. In terms of convening design, this involves updating your mental models to reflect new experiences and understandings. Makawalu, “many-eyed seeing,” is a value that encourages the practice of widening our perceptions and looking beyond our own vantage point to consider questions and perspectives from diverse points of view. Empathy and perspective seeking are important elements of makawalu.

This conversation underscored how gathering is a relational practice that, when done attentively, leads to more relevant and responsive community engagement. And that, in turn, leads to storytelling that more meaningfully reflects the communities we listen to and serve.

— jesikah maria ross

Make context the compass

For those convening communities in this moment of fracture or change, Z’s approach, inspired by Hawaiian cultural values, offers a useful compass. It is ethical, cultural and deeply relational. For journalists and other civic connection practitioners, this approach asks us to slow down, listen beyond words and honor the histories that walk into the room with people.

Become an apprentice to the context. Why : Skillful group process doesn’t come from facilitation techniques — it comes from being attuned to what’s present in the room. Try this : Before gathering, ask: “What is this group’s story? Who or what is shaping their lived experience? What histories need to be acknowledged and tended to?” Let that context shape the meeting design.

Make room for tension. Why : Trying to resolve tension too quickly can silence necessary truths or marginalize viewpoints. Tension points us to places we need to pay attention. Try this : Build in reflection moments where participants can name dissonance. Use prompts like “What’s unsaid in this room?” or “What’s missing from this conversation?” to surface differences, and “How might we move forward with this awareness?” to integrate them.

Surface mental models. Why : Sharing facts or information doesn’t change behavior, but shifting perceptual frames does. Try this : Encourage meaning-making by guiding people to notice patterns, assumptions and ways of thinking. Use metaphors to explore ideas. How might a canoe crossing the ocean represent stages of a group’s work? How could an iceberg reflect what’s seen and what’s beneath the surface?

Give space for relaxed alertness; time to “makaʻala”. Why : Real-time attentiveness makes spaces feel responsive and nurturing. Try this : Name what you notice; let silences stretch or pause to check the temperature of the room. Use prompts like: “What are you noticing in yourself right now?” or “What feels present in the group?” or “What feels important for us to do right now?”



