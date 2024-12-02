API Year in Review 2024

Welcome to API’s Year in Review! It’s been a busy year for us: we held three in-person API Local News Summits, supported newsrooms with election resources, built new partnerships, extended election, live events and influencer experimentation grants, and supported news organizations with our products. The API team has also been sharing their diverse expertise across industry events, training and in writing. Here are some resources we offered to help foster healthy, responsive and resilient news organizations in 2024.

Events, grants and programs

65+ grants awarded

to local news organizations and industry partners, including:

Here are just a few ways newsroom grantees used these resources in 2024:

30+ events

We brought together industry leaders for three API Local News Summits on:

I must commend you for handpicking such exceptional leaders and speakers. The training sessions were engaging, thoughtful, and game-changing. I enjoyed every minute of it. (Belonging Summit)

—Dr. Kortni Alston, Ph.D., Gardner-Webb University

We also held numerous events for the Table Stakes alumni community, including revenue webinars, a boot camp and coaching office hours. We held virtual events on burnout, moral injury, source auditing and more for news leaders from across the industry.

We also sponsored industry events like ONA24, the Wonder Women in Media and Entertainment breakfast, the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication preconference and more. We also supported student journalists and advisors through the Student Press Law Center.

1,450+ participants

signed up for our American Press Institute + The Associated Press election coverage webinar series, a seven-part series supporting news organizations’ evolving needs around local elections and democracy.

As an extension of the series, The AP took over a Need to Know Special Edition to share what they take into consideration when reporting on election results, misinformation, polling and more.