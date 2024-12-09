12 special editions
Our Need to Know Special Editions highlight API and partner voices on the issues most relevant to news organizations, offering actionable insights and resources you can implement immediately. Here’s what we covered this year:
- Journalism with care explores how we enact care in our reporting processes in and with communities.
- Prioritize your workload shows you how to assess your workload and coverage to free up resources to meet your team’s goals.
- Marketing for local news shares advice and exercises to help small teams effectively promote their journalism and offerings.
- Centering community voices outlines how source tracking shapes newsrooms and strategies to foster more inclusive journalism.
- Measuring well-being shares frameworks to help you establish, implement and measure your newsroom mental health goals.
- Tech strategies for news leaders shares practices for taking care of the infrastructure throughout your technology.
- Building accountability and engagement in news talks about asset mapping and community listening best practices.
- IWMF election safety crash course walks through tips for physical, digital and legal safety for journalists covering elections.
- Insights from The Associated Press offers advice for reporting on election results, misinformation, polling and more.
- API election resource guide shares lists, articles and guides to help address misinformation and navigate election coverage while keeping well-being at top of mind.
- Putting elections lessons to work offers resources from Sunlight Research Center to help deepen your newsroom’s accountability reporting.
- API year in review resurfaces resources we offered to help foster healthy, responsive and resilient news organizations in 2024.
6 reports and studies
1 study:
- Election insights: Understanding public preferences for news coverage for 2024
5 reports:
- Philanthropy and local opinion journalism: A civic opportunity and Reimagine local opinion journalism by partnering with philanthropy
- The Research-Practice Gap in Journalism: Why It Exists and How We Can Address It
- Covering elections and voting in 2024: A media guide
- A community of collaboration: How journalists and non-news experts can work together better (coming December 2024; sign up here to receive the report once it goes live)
24 articles
Throughout the year, API staff write articles on the trends and challenges they encounter in their work. Our most-viewed articles this year include:
- How moral injury is impacting the news industry and what you can do about it
- Influencer collaborations with local media will benefit journalism — and our communities
- Journalism has many roles. It’s time to embrace the role of convener.
46 Better News case studies
This year, Better News featured lessons and successes from local news organizations building trust and engaging with their communities, increasing revenue and navigating workplace challenges. Here are the top three articles.
- What Gen Z journalists want news leaders to know
- Plan your live journalism events with this workbook from the American Press Institute
- 4 ways to use the funnel to grow reader revenue
15 guest essays or series
- 4 ways outlets are convening community — and seeing loyalty and revenue follow
- 4 ideas on election engagement that can lead to longer-term relationships
- 7 Critical Conversations on Elections guides