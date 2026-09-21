Build impact into your editorial strategy

Each person in a newsroom has a different perspective on the type of impact they want their work to have. With so many definitions and stakeholders, impact can’t fall to the engagement or analytics teams alone to track and manage. It has to become part of how everyone plans, reviews and improves the journalism — organizations learn when everyone is responsible for a piece of the conversation or the outcome.

How one newsroom integrated impact into its reporting

Everyone in the newsroom needs to not only recognize impact signals but frame their work through an impact lens. One way to do this is by making this discussion part of the editorial process before an article is written or a project is published.

To think about impact in a more structured way, CalMatters schedules hourlong impact conversations a few weeks before a project publishes to clarify the desired impact of the reporting and strategize how to get that impact. The meetings involve the core project team and editorial, audience and engagement leaders. They brainstorm across three areas of potential impact, writes CalMatters Chief Impact Oficer Sisi Wei:

Systematic change through laws and regulations. What kind of regulatory change would have an impact on what we found? Who, specifically, has the power to institute those changes? What information do they need, and is it in the story? How do we make sure they see our story?

Institutions that could change how something works within their own organization. What kind of institutional or company-initiated change would have an impact on what we found? Who specifically has the power to institute those changes? What information do they need, and is it in the story? How do we make sure they see our story?

Direct change for those who are being harmed and/or impacted. What can they do to mitigate that harm? What information do they need, and is it in the story? What are they already doing, and are those examples shared in our story? How do we make sure they see our story?

The meetings often result in changes to the story, engagement strategy or resources offered. Following one meeting, the team created physical flyers to share important information and worked with relevant organizations to distribute them.

Try it out: Build impact strategizing into your editorial meetings

Start here: Pick a project where the reporters and editors are already excited to talk about what impact could come from their project. Invite a few other people you think would also bring enthusiasm or relevant skills to this conversation.

Take action: Host a casual, hourlong conversation and see what new ideas emerge. Talk through different types of potential impact to see which is applicable to the project, and what that might look like.

Reflect: How can you achieve the impact discussed during the meeting? Should the story or the engagement strategy change? Do you need to build a new product so people can take action?

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