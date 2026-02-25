Building trust through strategic collaborations

Factchequeado, a nonprofit organization closing the information gap in Spanish for more than 68 million Latinos, is now the largest collaborative effort against disinformation in Spanish in the U.S.

Research shows that one in five U.S.-based Latino adults prefer to get their news through social media. However, many social media creators lack the training to navigate the rise of mis- and disinformation on social platforms, putting creators’ credibility and the quality of their content at risk.

As part of API’s Influencers Learning Cohort, Factchequeado:

2024: Realigned their partnership strategy around working directly with content creators. A collaboration with a news content creator contributed to a 60% year-over-year increase in social media traffic.

2025: Developed a culturally relevant training to help creators produce quality and accurate content. This training was delivered virtually to creators in Ecuador, and an in-person training was held in New York in early 2026.

Training creators to protect trusted information

While Factchequeado previously developed trainings and resources to increase media literacy, the 2025 API Influencers Learning Cohort project presented a unique challenge. This new training had to reach professional content creators, each with an established brand and audience. Factchequeado aimed to design a training that felt accessible and supportive, rather than prescriptive.

To address this, the training identified a shared pain point among creators: how to protect credibility and relationships in a growing environment of false information, while maintaining a creative voice. With the help of a $3,000 grant and coaching from API, the curriculum was built around steps every creator already follows — planning, recording and publishing — so new skills could integrate seamlessly into existing workflows.

Scaling the impact

The modular, scenario-based training curriculum will be the foundation for launching the Latino Content Creators Network ahead of the 2026 elections. The project also sparked interest from nationwide partners to replicate and adapt the training to other contexts at the local level.

“API excels at structuring and facilitating its cohorts in a way that keeps participants genuinely motivated and engaged. The energy and momentum of the sessions, along with the team’s consistent openness and willingness to support, create an environment where meaningful progress actually happens.” — Olivia Rivarola, Factchequeado

This case study is part of API’s 2025 Impact Report. Read the full report here.