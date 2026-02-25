Capturing transformative impact in action

API takes the concept of “learning out loud” seriously.

We encourage each media and journalism leader who engages with API to share their wisdom so that others can benefit. And in return, API analyzes and synthesizes these learnings to advance a brighter future for journalism.

Case studies, like the ones that follow in our 2025 impact report, are an opportunity to highlight those findings and spotlight some of the organizations that have partnered with API to collaborate, innovate and advance solutions for their communities.

Throughout 2025, our projects and initiatives sought to strengthen our democracy, inspire more inclusive workplaces, build trust and provide news organizations with the tools to be operationally sound.