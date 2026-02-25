API takes the concept of “learning out loud” seriously.
We encourage each media and journalism leader who engages with API to share their wisdom so that others can benefit. And in return, API analyzes and synthesizes these learnings to advance a brighter future for journalism.
Case studies, like the ones that follow in our 2025 impact report, are an opportunity to highlight those findings and spotlight some of the organizations that have partnered with API to collaborate, innovate and advance solutions for their communities.
Throughout 2025, our projects and initiatives sought to strengthen our democracy, inspire more inclusive workplaces, build trust and provide news organizations with the tools to be operationally sound.
Capturing transformative impact in action
We asked four summit participants to share more about the ways they are empowering communities with skills and opportunities to have influence in their local news ecosystem.
As research continues to inform this slice of the news industry, we’ll continue learning, too. Who gets to be called a journalist in 2025 and beyond? What is the future of trustworthy information, especially considering the access to and trust for online content creators? How might journalism adapt to the rise, or co-opt the styles, of news influencers?
What if we started looking at our output as a product, not a service? Too often, we think "product" means a fancy app or a new website. But product isn’t about tech. It’s about intention.