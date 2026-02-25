Uncovering creative pathways for impact

Stet News is a nonprofit, independent news site focused on Palm Beach County, Fla., that was started to fill the gap in news and civic information across the area.

Engaging the next generation

After three grant applications fell short of funding a “Documenters”-style news program, the Stet News team attended a pro bono advising session with API.

Stet News’ leadership sought API’s perspective on next-gen topics, pluralism and community engagement. When the conversation turned toward a new vision of serving Gen Alpha, something “clicked.” Stet News recognized the importance of engaging the next generation of news readers and writers, but until now, they didn’t see it as a path for their community project.

“I suddenly got unstuck. Talking to API reoriented us to a different way of looking at the program, and I don’t think we’d be off the ground without that conversation.”

— Carolyn DiPaolo, Stet News

Expanding media literacy for high school students

Following the advising session with API, Stet News launched the Community Voices program in partnership with Inlet Grove Middle and High School. Community Voices engages students in local journalism and civic involvement in Riviera Beach, which is home to a $500M development project that previously lacked media coverage. As the city and school district undergo significant change, student reporting is a solution for the information gap.

For months leading up to their first assignment, students spent their lunchtime with Stet News’ co-founders to learn about journalism ethics, the workings of municipal government and how to detect misinformation.

Fostering community connection through news coverage



Informed by API’s guidance and support, the initiative empowers students to understand and report on local news and fosters a sense of belonging and community engagement. Students are learning the importance of being civic participants and driving meaningful conversations about the changes in their community, while being paid for their reporting.

As part of the ripple effect from that initial advising session, Stet News has also been integrated into API’s network and participated in multiple API Local News Summits in 2025.

“API is creating a community in local news that allows us to create community back in our own hometowns.” — Liz Capozzi, Stet News

This case study is part of API’s 2025 Impact Report. Read the full report here.