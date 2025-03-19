The benefits of sunshine

We are in the midst of Sunshine Week, a collaboration among journalists, civic leaders, educators and others with a stake in government transparency to shine a light on the importance of open records and freedom of information.

Across the country, journalists are celebrating their Sunshine wins but also calling out governments where they fall short. A few examples:

In Michigan, veteran journalist Devin Scillian jokes in the Detroit Free Press that people might mistake Sunshine Week for Daylight Saving Time. He calls FOIA his friend “Foya.” But he uses humor to shed light on a serious issue — the state has been among the worst in the country when it comes to ethics and transparency.

In Milwaukee, The Journal Sentinel used its pages to tell people how to file a request — what to include, where to file it and what to do if a request is rejected.

In South Carolina, Post and Courier editor Jeff Taylor this week is pointing to stories his newsroom has done thanks to open records, including one on a $3.4 million taxpayer-funded welcome center that has become a hunting lodge for local officials and their friends.

The Vermont Digger gave space to Tanya Marshall, a state official who oversees records and archives and who argues that full transparency is necessary for government accountability.

Without it, she says, “we’re in the dark.”

News In Focus

Headlines, resources and events aligned with API’s four areas of focus.

Civic Discourse & Democracy

>> Trump’s dismantling of Voice of America could lead to dominance of anti-American propaganda, director says (CBS News)

Voice of America director Michael Abramowitz and another 1,300 employees learned over the weekend they had been placed on administrative leave when President Trump pulled the plug on the network. VOA began broadcasting during World War II and is considered a “soft power” tool for spreading the values of freedom and democracy. Abramowitz says adversaries will now be hearing only the anti-America narrative.

Related: The White House’s flimsy attack on Voice of America (The Washington Post)

—

Culture & Inclusion

>> The White House correspondents’ dinner is still on. Appetites vary. (The Washington Post)

The White House Correspondents’ Association is moving forward with its annual dinner, a fixture of Washington journalism culture. Jeremy Barr writes that not everyone is excited about the prospect of rubbing elbows with the Washington elite, especially as the current administration has limited journalists’ access and usurped the association’s ability to organize pool coverage. Others say it’s an important event for raising journalism scholarship money.

—

Community Engagement & Trust

>> ​​The connection opportunity: Insights for bringing Americans together across difference (More in Common)

A two-year study involving over 6,000 Americans found that people are interested in connecting across differences but see a “lack of opportunity” to do so. The study, by nonprofit research organization More In Common, focused on four key areas of difference: race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status, religion, and political viewpoint. Insights from the findings, the group said, can be used by community leaders and others to develop strategies for fostering better relationships across communities.

—

Revenue & Resilience

>> The Boston Globe hasn’t been afraid to experiment. It’s paid off (A Media Operator)

Ten years ago, The Boston Globe raised its subscription price from $4 to $7, even though it was a risky decision. The move really paid off, writes Christiana Sciaudone. It is one of the ways that the paper has experimented with reader revenue in an effort to fuel growth. A few years ago it instituted a “rolling” paywall, unique to each reader, prompting an increase in subscription signups.

—

What else you need to know

😶 How billionaires and powerful law firms are working to restrict libel protections and silence the press in Trump’s America (Reuters Institute)

🌦️ The source behind your local weather report is facing cuts. Meteorologists are sounding the alarm. (Poynter)

👀 A congresswoman with dementia stopped coming to work. The DC press corps never noticed. (Politico)

🤖 Alden newspapers slam OpenAI, Google’s proposals for looser AI copyright rules (Axios)