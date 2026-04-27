Developing a safety plan

Journalists’ work is unpredictable and potentially dangerous. This has always been true, but the events at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner were a stark reminder that any situation can turn chaotic in a moment. The attack also revived questions about political violence, especially relevant in an election year.

Safety from digital attacks, physical harm and political violence requires preparation, and there are often patterns or signs that journalists and editors can recognize and plan for. That’s why it’s important for news organizations to responsibly identify personnel and procedures to be called on at the first hint of a threat. Preparedness for this kind of coverage can’t be understated. Responding to breaking news of political violence involves the highest stakes: reporters’ safety, organizational reputation and the risk of adding to potential chaos.

Defining what constitutes political violence within your organization and community is an important first step here — it will help your newsroom get on the same page about both covering it and responding to it. This sort of violence often falls in a gray zone, or has a split interpretation depending on someone’s political alignment.

Decide what needs to happen on the ground in a news event before the organization is ready to label something as political violence. Guidelines will also help reporters on the ground know what to look for when thresholds have been met — both in how to react and how to cover the event.

Planning to keep newsroom staff safe

Journalists in the field need to be prepared for whatever might happen — both how to cover it, and how to stay safe. In a busy election year, less experienced reporters are often tasked with covering rallies, polling places and other settings where political violence may occur, so it’s important to have clear procedures in place.

Quick reflection: What physical, legal and digital safety resources and training do you offer to staff?

Why this works: Safety training gives a baseline mindset of how to keep calm in emergencies and allows reporters to take care of themselves in bad situations. Training not only helps journalists better deal with violence, it makes reporters and photographers better able to cope with other emergencies they might encounter while reporting. Training on digital safety can go a long way in preventing online attacks, and a solid grasp of legal rights allows those in the field to avoid arrest while accessing information.

What this looks like in action:

Establishing a communications protocol with your editor or a trusted colleague will increase your physical safety in case of detention or other physical threats.

Mapping your online profile is helpful in understanding what information is available about you — here’s how The Seattle Times created an online abuse policy .

. Journalists must understand their essential legal rights to avoid arrest, access information and, ultimately, produce meaningful stories that will inform voters and our democracy.

Try this

Start here (90 minutes)

Digital and physical safety are intertwined, so first work through this list of digital safety steps from the International Women’s Media Foundation:

Look yourself up online and go through your social media to see what is available about you. Lock down what you can, and take note of what is public. Consider asking loved ones to review this, as well

Review your passwords, use two-factor authentication and use a password manager.

Have resources at the ready if you or your newsroom is doxxed or otherwise attacked online.

Refresh staff on legal rights

Organize a lunch-and-learn to go over journalists’ First and Fourth Amendment rights and common charges, using a resource like this one from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press .

. Review the essentials before sending reporters to cover a protest or rally: Carry the number of a local criminal attorney available during the event. Follow all dispersal orders and other police directives. Unless you are arrested, you do not have to consent if a police officer asks to search or seize your equipment. If you are arrested, make clear you are a journalist, and let the officers know that you are carrying notes and newsgathering materials.

before sending reporters to cover a protest or rally:

Build out a before/during/after event coverage framework