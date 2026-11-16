This week’s action: Make your journalism service-oriented.

Last week, we discussed the essential shift newsrooms need to make from seeing themselves as the sole conveners or informers within their communities to understanding they are just one of many entities building collaborative intelligence.

To take that idea a step further and apply it to the content newsrooms produce, “journalists must embrace the idea that their profession is a service,” Tom Rosenstiel writes in The Next Journalism. The traditional view of journalism as primarily an act of storytelling situates the public as passive listeners — a scenario antithetical to the continuous conversation approach newsrooms should be taking with their communities.

The notion of accountability or solutions journalism was controversial 15 years ago, Rosenstiel tells API, and newsrooms that tried these approaches either didn’t fully embrace them or were “othered” and categorized as a different type of journalism. The fear was that audiences would view this type of reporting as agenda-driven and therefore less credible — but it’s actually the opposite, he says.

“It’s clear from the research that if you do something that helps people accomplish something, that builds trust,” Rosenstiel says. “People are beginning to understand that it’s a matter of making your news more complete.”

Shifting from journalism as primarily an act of storytelling to journalism as a service isn’t easy. The Next Journalism outlines how some news organizations are putting that shift into practice:

Clarify your mission, values and purpose for your audience to highlight that you’re driven by impact, not advocacy. Outlets such as The 19th, The Marshall Project and The Christian Science Monitor make clear that although their reporting comes with certain points of view, their values are evidence-driven and ideologically diverse.

for your audience to highlight that you’re driven by impact, not advocacy. Outlets such as The 19th, The Marshall Project and The Christian Science Monitor make clear that although their reporting comes with certain points of view, their values are evidence-driven and ideologically diverse. Proactively help those affected by your reporting. When working on an investigative story, notice what information is not available for people affected by the subject of the investigation and provide that in a useful format. This also makes your journalism more evergreen.

When working on an investigative story, notice what information is available for people affected by the subject of the investigation and provide that in a useful format. This also makes your journalism more evergreen. Give people a sense of agency, not just alarm. Look for how individuals — not just institutions — are trying to mitigate the problem. Hold impact strategy meetings to discuss who is affected by the story, what information they need and how to get it to them.

Look for how individuals — not just institutions — are trying to mitigate the problem. Hold impact strategy meetings to discuss who is affected by the story, what information they need and how to get it to them. The action your journalism provides needs to be ongoing, both to build trust and reap the benefits of that connection. People will start consistently engaging with your work not because you’re there, but because you’ve already helped them.

These can feel like lofty goals, but using a checklist to assess whether a piece of journalism is meeting your organization’s service mission can help pinpoint ways to make that reporting more actionable.

Try it out

Start here

Take the core needs list you built in Week One and expand on it to assess whether your journalism is doing a job or providing a service your community needs. In his book, Rosenstiel shares this checklist from McClatchy:

Will the story…

Break news that holds leaders or institutions accountable?

Break news that makes a concrete difference in the community?

Tell readers how something will directly affect their lives?

Use revelatory storytelling to help readers understand a consequential societal issue in new ways?

Attract an extraordinary amount of readership/engagement because it is of great interest and/or value to our readers for other reasons?

Take action

Choose one willing journalist or team to use this checklist before they start reporting on each story this week. If none of the questions can be answered in the affirmative, the story should be dropped or reframed. As you test this approach out, be prepared to provide coaching on how to make the reporting service-oriented.

Reflect

How did the journalists adapt their reporting to align with the checklist? What worked well with the checklist approach, and what needed to be adjusted? What would it look like for the checklist to continue to be used by a team or expanded across the organization?

Dig deeper

Gratitude goes to Tom Rosenstiel for contributing to this series. Rosenstiel is the former executive director of the American Press Institute and currently serves as Professor of the Practice at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism. He is the author of several books, including The Next Journalism: How the Press Must Change to Serve Democracy. Rosenstiel has no current affiliation with API.