This week’s action: Structure an interview around themes to engage curiosity.

Giving your journalism a job and understanding its role in your community’s information ecosystem are important strategic shifts toward creating journalism of value. But broadening the industry’s role beyond storyteller means the work — and the reporting used to inform it — has to shift as well, and that starts with the interview.

The interview is the most basic element of journalism, Tom Rosenstiel writes in The Next Journalism, but most journalists are never taught how to interview well and mostly learn along the way by trial and error. This, combined with the haste with which most reporting is conducted and the fact that professionals are often media trained, makes most interviews transactional.

Viewing an interview as a journey of discovery and understanding, based on curiosity, can help journalists become better listeners and reporters — and can help sources feel more invested in the storytelling process.

“People in public life no longer need us to communicate because they can post directly without having to answer questions,” Rosenstiel tells API. “In this environment of distrust and avoidance, how do we make inquiry more meaningful so that people will actually answer our questions, and the audience will discover things that expand the way they think about issues?”

In his book, Rosenstiel outlines ways to conduct emotionally intelligent newsgathering, including:

Identifying core themes to explore instead of questions to ask. This encourages active listening and a focus on the purpose of the question instead of how it’s framed.

This encourages active listening and a focus on the purpose of the question instead of how it’s framed. Thinking about how to get to the bottom of those themes. This equips you to navigate different dynamics — such as people who are defensive, reluctant or tend to ramble — and helps you identify gaps in understanding.

This equips you to navigate different dynamics — such as people who are defensive, reluctant or tend to ramble — and helps you identify gaps in understanding. Focusing on how your subject thinks. Understand how they genuinely feel instead of seeking answers or quotes. Why do they believe what they do? What is their logic? Don’t end with “Is there anything I didn’t ask you?” Instead, try “Is there anything you want to make clearer?”

This type of interviewing takes time — something reporters are always lacking. But Rosenstiel says that taking time to gain an understanding of how a source thinks can pay off when on deadline.

“Every interview should be part of a relationship, and the goal should be not to find out what people think but how they think, why they think and what shapes that,” Rosenstiel says. Once that rapport is established, it’s easier to ask for quick insights because you understand their motivations.

Try it out

Start here: Ahead of your next interview, write down a list of two or three themes you want to explore instead of a list of questions. The themes should become destinations during the interview, guiding you to naturally ask questions to help you explore or understand them. Consider different flexible strategies to arrive at those destinations.

Take action: During the interview, try incorporating appreciative inquiry, a concept that highlights what makes a community or organization most effective and capable and frames problems as aspirations that need to be acted on. This could mean asking questions such as:

What do you love about this place?

How could there be more of that?

What would you like to see preserved even as it changes?

What personally could you do?

Reflect: How did this interview approach shape the information you gathered and your understanding of the subject? How can you reflect this understanding in your reporting?

Dig deeper

Gratitude goes to Tom Rosenstiel for contributing to this series. Rosenstiel is the former executive director of the American Press Institute and currently serves as Professor of the Practice at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism. He is the author of several books, including The Next Journalism: How the Press Must Change to Serve Democracy. Rosenstiel has no current affiliation with API.