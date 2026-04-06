2026 elections season

2026 is already shaping up to be a complex and consequential election year. Local and midterm primaries have already occurred in some states. And on Nov. 3, not only will voters choose who holds office in the 120th Congress, 300 state executive offices will be decided across 43 states as well as hundreds of judicial and municipal seats. Additionally, 81 statewide ballot measures will appear on ballots throughout the year, many of them addressing divisive topics.

In a relentless news cycle, election coverage can feel like just another box to check. But by planning your reporting around community needs and priorities, and trying new formats and ways to engage, election coverage can build trust and connection with your community. This month, we’ll share solutions and frameworks to help you plan your coverage in a sustainable, engaging way with limited resources.

Why we’re talking about this now: State and local elections have significant impacts on your community, but they often have lower turnout. Reporting on why these elections matter can help inspire civic engagement.

State and local elections have significant impacts on your community, but they often have lower turnout. Reporting on why these elections matter can help inspire civic engagement. How newsrooms can use this series: Each week will offer a combination of frameworks to inspire new approaches to your election coverage and strategic suggestions you can put in place right away. Look for an idea that aligns with your organization’s mission or your community’s needs, and dig into resources to try it out.

As you read, pick one idea you will try this week.

What this series will cover: Prioritizing election coverage using community listening Developing new takes on voter guides Considering how to use political labels and cover polls Preparing your audience and your newsroom for misinformation Planning your candidate and ballot question coverage Ensuring newsroom safety and support ahead of November



Are there other election coverage challenges or concerns on your mind? Reach out and let’s chat — we can share further resources with you or address those questions in future newsletters.