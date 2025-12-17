4 ways to partner with community expertise and talent to strengthen local journalism

Individuals with deep ties to their communities often want to see it get better. As local journalism looks to diversify its storytelling and audience, news leaders have an opportunity to identify and create more on-ramps. And as communities across the country struggle with belonging and social isolation, such innovations might nurture a greater sense of civic involvement.

When local newsrooms give people the tools and platforms for creative storytelling, they can also start building trust and supporting the creative and cultural health of their communities, too.

We heard many ways newsrooms are doing just that at our recent API Local News Summit on Inclusion, Belonging and Local Leadership. We gathered news leaders in Washington, D.C. who spoke with one another about ways they are training and making space for trusted messengers to tell their stories in nontraditional ways that also showcase the arts, humanities and cultures unique to the community being covered.

We asked four summit participants to share more about the ways they are empowering communities with skills and opportunities to have influence in their local news ecosystem:

