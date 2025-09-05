Five environments where generational solidarity is needed — and how local journalism can help

An inclusive democracy and society requires collaboration from all Americans, regardless of age. How can news leaders do their part to represent and include community perspectives from members of different age groups? The answers matter to democracy and the sustainability of news organizations. They matter to the personal and collective challenges we face — those arising from loneliness and the lack of social connection brought about by the pandemic.

Age is one of the lines of difference we want to help bridge. Generational tension has always existed, of course, but today it is amplified by several factors, both in our communities and our newsrooms.

We heard many ways newsrooms are thinking about intergenerational problem-solving at our recent API Local News Summit on Civic Discourse Across Generations. We gathered news leaders in Denver who spoke with one another about collaborations with students they’ve spearheaded, ways their coverage both looks back and paves the way forward and how these efforts can strengthen civic engagement.

We asked five summit participants to share more about the ways they are engaging and serving multigenerational audiences:

Gratitude goes to the Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism for supporting our API Local News Summit on Civic Discourse Across Generations.

