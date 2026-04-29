Study methodology

Download a PDF of the full report here.

This survey was conducted by the Media Insight Project, an initiative of the American Press Institute, The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University, and the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism. The survey was funded by API, Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism and the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland. And staff from all partners collaborated on all aspects of the study.

Data were collected using two probability sample sources. Interviews for the two surveys used in this study were conducted February 2-16, 2026, with respondents ages 13-17, and February 5-8, 2026, with respondents ages 18 and older both representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The first probability source is AmeriSpeak Teen Omnibus®, a quarterly multi-client survey using NORC’s probability-based panel designed to be representative of the U.S. teenagers ages 13 to 17. The survey was part of a larger study that included questions about other topics not included in this report. During the initial recruitment phase of the panel, randomly selected U.S. households were sampled with a known, non-zero probability of selection from the NORC National Sample Frame and then contacted by email and telephone via standard text message. The panel provides sample coverage of approximately 97 percent of the U.S. household population. Those excluded from the sample include people with P.O. Box only addresses, some addresses not listed in the USPS Delivery Sequence File, and some newly constructed dwellings. Parents or guardians provide consent for their teenager’s participation.

Interviews for the teen survey were conducted between February 2-16, 2026, with respondents ages 13-17, representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Panel members were drawn from AmeriSpeak Teen, and 1,009 completed the survey. Respondents were offered a small monetary incentive for completing the survey. Panel members were invited by email or by phone via standard text message. Interviews were conducted in English on the web only. The weighted household panel response rate is 24.9 percent, and the survey completion rate is 44.4 percent, for a cumulative response rate of 8.6 percent. The overall margin of sampling error is +/-4.3 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level, including the design effect. The margin of sampling error may be higher for subgroups.

The second probability sample source is the AmeriSpeak® Omnibus®, a monthly multi-client survey using NORC’s probability-based panel designed to be representative of the U.S. household population. The survey was part of a larger study that included questions about other topics not included in this report. During the initial recruitment phase of the panel, randomly selected U.S. households were sampled with a known, non-zero probability of selection from the NORC National Sample Frame and then contacted by U.S. mail, email, telephone, and field interviewers (face-to-face). The National Sample Frame provides coverage of approximately 97 percent of the U.S. household population. The U.S. Postal Service delivery-sequence file (DSF) and National Consumer Address File have been used in a subset of years as a supplemental sample during AmeriSpeak panel recruitment for low coverage states. Those excluded from the sample include people with P.O. Box only addresses, some addresses not listed in the USPS Delivery Sequence File, and some newly constructed dwellings.

Interviews for the survey of adults were conducted between February 5-8, 2026, with respondents ages 18 and older representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Panel members were drawn from AmeriSpeak, and 1,092 completed the survey — 1,021 via the web and 71 via telephone. Panel members were invited by email or by phone via standard text message. Interviews were conducted in English on the web only. Respondents were offered a small monetary incentive for completing the survey. The weighted household panel response rate is 24.9 percent, and the survey completion rate is 29 percent, for a cumulative response rate of 7.2 percent. The overall margin of sampling error is +/-4.1 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level, including the design effect. The margin of sampling error may be higher for subgroups.

Quality assurance checks were conducted to ensure data quality. In total, 93 interviews were removed for nonresponse to at least 50% of the questions asked of them, for completing the survey in less than one-third the median interview time for the full sample, or for straight-lining all grid questions asked of them. These interviews were excluded from the data file prior to weighting.

Once the sample has been selected and fielded, and all the study data have been collected and made final, a raking process is used to adjust for any survey nonresponse in the probability sample, as well as any noncoverage or under and oversampling in probability samples resulting from the study specific sample design. Poststratification variables included age, gender, census division, race/ethnicity, education, and the 2024 presidential vote for the adult sample. The weighted data reflect the U.S. population of people ages 13 and older.

The overall margin of sampling error for the combined sample is +/- 3.9 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level, including the design effect. The margin of sampling error may be higher for subgroups.

Sampling error is only one of many potential sources of error and there may be other unmeasured error in this or any other survey.

Complete questions and results are available at apnorc.org/projects/the-media-insight-project/

Details about the Media Insight Project can be found at: apnorc.org/projects/the-media-insight-project/

For more information, please email info@apnorc.org.

About the Media Insight Project

The Media Insight Project is a collaboration of The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, the American Press Institute, Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications, and the Local News Network at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism with the objective of conducting high-quality, innovative research meant to inform the news industry and the public about various important issues facing journalism and the news business. The Media Insight Project brings together the expertise of the organizations and their respective partners and involves collaborations among key staff at the American Press Institute, Northwestern University Medill School, the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, NORC at the University of Chicago, and The Associated Press. apnorc.org/projects/the-media-insight-project/

About the American Press Institute

The American Press Institute supports local and community-based media through research, programs and products that foster healthy, responsive and resilient news organizations. API envisions an inclusive democracy and society, where communities have the news and information they need to thrive. API is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization, and its parent organization is the News/Media Alliance. americanpressinstitute.org

About Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing, Communications

The Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University is a leading journalism school offering undergraduate and graduate programs that combine enduring journalistic values with innovation, data-driven strategies and global perspectives. Founded in 1921, Medill emphasizes real-world reporting, media entrepreneurship, and leadership in media’s digital transformation. medill.northwestern.edu

About Philip Merrill College of Journalism at University of Maryland

The University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism is one of the world’s premier journalism schools. One of only a handful of programs in the country devoted exclusively to journalism, Merrill College emphasizes immersive, hands-on learning to prepare students for success across today’s — and tomorrow’s — information ecosystem. Guided by a faculty of accomplished journalists and researchers, students work on data-driven national investigations through the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism, a 2025 Pulitzer Prize finalist. They report from Washington and Annapolis with Capital News Service, cover sports beyond the playing field at The Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism, report on issues vital to Maryland communities through the Local News Network and contribute to building innovative artificial intelligence-based tools that strengthen journalism. They also pursue international reporting opportunities across the globe. merrill.umd.edu

About The Associated Press-NORC Center For Public Affairs Research

The Associated Press (AP) is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day. www.ap.org

NORC at the University of Chicago is one of the oldest objective and nonpartisan research institutions in the world. norc.org

The two organizations have established The AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research to conduct, analyze, and distribute social science research in the public interest on newsworthy topics, and to use the power of journalism to tell the stories that research reveals. Learn more at apnorc.org.