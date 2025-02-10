Local news organizations are uniquely positioned to not only share news and information with their communities, but play other roles outside of gathering the facts — a social connector, a convener of people across differences and a facilitator for addressing community challenges.

In some ways, local and community-based media have long served this role. Opinion sections, for instance, are one way legacy newspapers have created space for conversation about what people find important or necessary. Radio talk shows do this, too, as do the various in-person and online forums we’ve seen with the rise and growth of the internet.

The uncertainties and challenges of today’s world, however, make this role even more necessary and relevant. Now is the time to experiment as we reflect on the social isolation and other societal ills that were worsened or exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Too much digital social interaction and limited in-person connection come with substantial challenges. And facts alone don’t steer people away from misinformation and toward truth.

Conducting community-based engagement efforts could open new opportunities for relationships and new forms of revenue for local media.

What others are doing

Try it out now

Deeper engagement or more face-to-face time with your community offers a variety of opportunities, from revenue generation to engaging new audiences or strengthening connections with traditionally marginalized communities. If these encounters aren’t approached with care, however, they could be ineffective or even extractive. Here are some examples and tips on thoughtfully engaging communities: