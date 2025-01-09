Want a prediction for 2025 and beyond? Newsrooms focused on diversity and inclusion before 2020 will continue leading the way in promoting journalism that serves all members of society.

Among that group will be PublicSource.

As newsrooms — and indeed the nation — grapple with the impact that the recent presidential election may have on efforts focused on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, a hard truth has already been known about the industry’s commitment to these principles.

For a variety of reasons, many newsrooms failed to live up to the goals they set following the murder of George Floyd in the summer of 2020. And with the real potential that DEIB efforts, at least at the federal level, will be dramatically curtailed, some newsrooms may be even more fearful of taking on efforts to undo the harm they have caused to traditionally underserved communities.

This mindset of fear, however, may not impact other newsrooms, particularly younger ventures or those that have a long-standing commitment to covering communities with care. For many of these newsrooms, George Floyd was not a wake-up call. It was confirmation that their work was needed in the community. Rather than starting their efforts from scratch, these newsrooms sought assistance to enhance their community connections. Even though these news organizations were already trusted voices within their respective communities, they recognized their room for improvement and growth.

This describes many newsrooms that participated in the Pittsburgh Inclusion Index Initiative from 2022 through 2024. During this two-phase program, the American Press Institute trained four Pittsburgh-area newsrooms on DEIB and community engagement best practices. In the first phase, the newsrooms allowed API to extensively research their internal and external DEIB and engagement processes. Following this effort, each newsroom developed a strategic plan on how they would overcome the challenges API discovered. In the second phase, API, assisted by Resolve Philly, facilitated an in-depth training program on community engagement for a cohort of four newsrooms. For this effort, API also developed a neighborhood-based community advisory committee that provided feedback on how each newsroom could improve coverage and engagement.

“I’ve been, over the years, as complicit as anybody in reporting on the weaknesses of communities of all kinds, and it was a really interesting eye-opener to even think about reporting on communities largely through a strength-based perspective.”

Several involved in the project — including WESA, the Pittsburgh City Paper and the hyperlocal podcast YaJagoff — have long histories of engaging with their communities. Through this collaboration with the American Press Institute, all three created plans to strengthen their connections with traditionally marginalized communities. So did PublicSource, the only Pittsburgh newsroom to complete both phases of the Inclusion Index project.

PublicSource’s DEIB and engagement efforts began before partnering with the American Press Institute, which was a later step to better connect with underserved communities.

A brief history: How DEI and engagement hurdles shifted an entire news organization

PublicSource has long held a reputation for community-centered journalism. That is one reason Rich Lord jumped to join the staff.

Lord has earned a reputation among Steel City journalists as a reporter who stays connected with community members. During listening sessions focused on improving the connection between local newsrooms and residents, Lord, who has worked for multiple organizations in the city, was praised as someone who could be counted on to cover news in traditionally underserved areas.

His commitment to community journalism is one reason Lord jumped from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the city’s flagship newsroom, to the hyperlocal shop PublicSource in January 2020.

“I was acutely aware of PublicSource’s style and decided in 2019 that it would be a better place to do more involved, thoughtful, deeper community journalism than any other place in town,” he said.

Community journalism, however, wasn’t always PublicSource’s brand. The newsroom, founded in 2011, initially focused on investigative journalism. Over the next several years, PublicSource often collaborated with other newsrooms. While they did solid work, Halle Stockton, who was one of PublicSource’s first hires as a reporter and is now the co-executive director and editor-in-chief, felt it was too distant from the actual communities in Pittsburgh.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of thought about community engagement and what communities need,” Stockton said.

The focus changed, however, in 2016. That year, PublicSource’s board, with the assistance of a local nonprofit management firm, conducted a series of stakeholder interviews with residents regarding local news coverage. These interviews, particularly those conducted on the street, revealed that residents were concerned with how African Americans and other traditionally underrepresented communities were being covered.

With this information in hand, PublicSource, then led by Mila Sanina, began centering more community voices in its work. In 2017, it launched a series titled “I am a Black girl and . . .”. A collection of 25 pieces, the series mixed staff reports and first-person narratives focused on the lives of Black girls in the Pittsburgh region. PublicSource also published other first-person narratives featuring Black voices during this period and had a specific category focused on social justice issues.

PublicSource provided staff with several training sessions focused on engagement and DEI, which included the critical knowledge of the Maynard Institute and its Fault Lines framework. They consulted with Repair the World to infuse its community sessions with a more inclusive approach and also took the step of emphasizing engagement by bringing aboard a full-time staff member focused on engagement during Sanina’s tenure as editor.

Challenges, however, are often unavoidable. During its transition to community news, Repair the World was brought on as a consultant, and a conversation on race was conducted that went poorly. Other internal issues caused several employees to express concerns about the newsroom’s culture.

Stockton, who assumed the helm of PublicSource in 2022, was aware more could be done to improve the organization’s work on DEI and its relationships with community members.

“We were recognizing, we’re an (almost) all-white staff trying to take on this [work]. We want to do a really good job, and we want it to be meaningful,” Stockton said. So, when the opportunity arose to join the first phase of the Inclusion Index program, she jumped at the chance to learn more about how her newsroom could improve.