The American Press Institute started publishing resources in November 2023 to help local media improve local election coverage for 2024.

We wanted to start empowering news leaders early on to consider how they shape and share the news and information their communities would use to make decisions up and down the ballot. And, importantly, we pushed newsrooms even then to think about how their election coverage might build toward deeper relationships after this November’s results are final.

“If you’re taking the time to lay a comprehensive plan for the lead-up and coverage of results,” we wrote, “what follows all your hard work?” We went on: “Do you have an off-ramp for all the attention headed your way, and the investment of your time?” Where do you point audiences next?

This sentiment has been at the heart of many API resources and programs over the past 11 months. With November fast-approaching, we are re-upping both Election Day and post-election resources that news leaders may want to use:

Looking for more ideas and tactics? Get inspired with 4 ideas on election engagement that can lead to longer-term relationships, a collection of essays from participants in our April 2024 API Local News Summit on Elections, Trust and Democracy. This summit gathered more than 60 leaders focused on building relationships that go beyond elections:

Table Stakes alumni and programming also offer inspiration:

Or, browse projects from the 21 grantees in our Election Coverage and Community Listening Fund and 31 grantees in our newly-announced Election Engagement Experiment Fund alongside the Knight Election Hub.

As we move from pre-election to post, we also invite you to follow these collaborations with local influencers and trusted messengers to share nonpartisan journalism before and after the elections.

We’re rooting for your work in the weeks to come and for how it builds to something robust and sustained.